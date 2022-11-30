Traditionally, films and TV shows and feature films set in the world of international espionage are filled with fast cars, expensive spy gadgets and people wearing suits that would cost almost everyone a year’s salary. The Apple TV+ series “Slow Horses” is not one of those kinds of shows.

Star Gay Oldman, who plays Jackson Lamb, agrees that the production on the streaming service offering is one of the very few “blue-collar spy shows.”

“You have to remember that Mick Heron, who wrote the books, has given you people who are spies who you can relate to,” Oldman says. “The reason the books were so successful was that they follow these rather broken, dysfunctional people in a genre that we are familiar with.”

The world Oldman is talking about was introduced to television viewers with the first season of “Slow Horses” on the streaming service. The first two episodes of the second season will be available starting Dec. 2 and a new episode will be released weekly through Dec. 30.

Long-buried Cold War secrets emerge which threaten to have a devastating impact. When a liaison with Russian villains takes a fatal turn, the hapless heroes who are British intelligence agents serving in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known as Slough House must overcome their individual failings and raise their spy game in a race to prevent a catastrophic incident.

Oldman’s Lamb is the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who ended up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes. The ensemble cast includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce.

Reeves is convinced the fact the series is filled with misfit spies is what makes the genre so much fun to watch. She points out that while everything goes right for the likes of super spies such as James Bond, that is not always the case with the more realistic “Slow Horses” group.

“It’s quite British,” Reeves says.

The weird textures of the characters is one reason the Oscar-winning Oldman – who mainly works in films – agreed to be part of this TV series. He’s repeated feature film roles over the years (such as his work in the “Harry Potter” movies) but has never had the opportunity to spend several seasons of a TV show developing all of the layers for a character as he has done with Lamb.

‘I am enjoying every time I get a new script,” Oldman says.

“A New Orleans Noel,” 8 p.m. Dec. 3, Lifetime

Keisha Knight Pullman starts with the very safe answer to a question regarding why she was drawn to star in the new Lifetime holiday movie, “A New Orleans Noel.” She talks about her close relationship with the cable channel and the pleasure she gets from making productions designed around the holidays.

Then, she gets around to the real reason for agreeing to be in the made-for-cable offering.

“I was really excited to have the opportunity to work with my husband, just to be completely honest,” Pulliam says. “We wanted to do a really great movie and have the opportunity to work together while doing it.”

She has been married to actor Brad James (“Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse”) since 2021.

The cable film that gave the pair the chance to work together has Pulliam playing Grace Hill and James, taking on the role of Anthony Brown. They play two people who have known each other for years but have lived very different lives. They are brought together when they’re both hired to work together on the home of Loretta Brown (Patti LaBelle) who is a New Orleans praline icon.

When Anthony and his family discover that Grace will be celebrating Christmas alone, they invite her to take part in their traditions and their celebrations. That’s when the fiercely independent Grace begins to learn the importance of family and community.

Getting to work with old friends was a general theme with the entire cast. Tim Reid, who plays Marcel Lirette, a retired friend who moves back to town after years away and catches the eye of Lorretta, jumped at the chance to work with Pulliam again having appeared in the 2019 film “Radio Christmas” with her.

Reid also liked the idea of getting to work with LaBelle.

“I was thinking she might bring some sweet potato pies to the set,” Reid says with a laugh.

The additional plus for Reid was that the movie filmed in New Orleans, a city that has always been dear to his heart. After starring on “WKRP in Cincinnati,” Reid headlined his own series, “Frank’s Place” that was set in the Louisiana city.