(KGET) — Gary Anthony Williams might not be easily recognized by those attending the ninth annual Bakersfield Collector-Con set for Saturday and Sunday at the Mechanics Bank Arena. That’s because the actor/comedian/improv master is half the man he used to be because of a decision to lose weight.

He will be recognizable to fans of such animated offerings as “The Boondocks,” “Archer,” “The Patrick Star Show,” “Puppy Dog Pals,” “The Harper House” or the video games StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty and XCOM 2 as soon as he speaks. The Georgia native has been working both in front of the camera and as a voice actor for more than three decades.

Despite such a lengthy career, Williams has never attended a collector’s convention as a guest. Many of his friends, including Phil LaMarr — who also will be at the local convention — had been attending similar shows. They convinced Williams it would be something fun for him to do.

“I was walking with a friend, and I said I thought I would like to do one of these shows. He said, ‘I know a guy’,” Williams says.

That “guy” was enough to get Williams to be part of the local convention that will feature a long list of special guests along with Williams and LaMarr that includes Antonio Viña, Leilani Shiu, Rico Anderson, Scott William Whyte, Lisa Ortiz,Jamie Sullivan and R. David Smith. Each participant will be selling their autographs.

Williams has numerous credits as a voice actor including such new offerings as “Harley Quinn” and “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dragon.” He was performing with an improv group in Atlanta when a friend asked him to be a voice on a commercial.

That first job led to more offerings including being most of the voices for the Internet cartoon “Undercover Brother: The Animated Series” that also was a live-action movie.

“It was right up my alley,” Williams says. “I come from a huge family. I had six sisters, two brothers and no one ever shut up in our house, ever.

“Everybody was always cracking each other up. So, it was right up my alley of being able to play around and be goofy. It was such a natural fit and so much fun for me.”

Williams has been excited about being able to be a voice talent because he often gets to combine his acting skills with doing improv. Many times he will record a script using the words in front of him and then be given the freedom to bring his own interpretation.

What he has found is that when a script is already funny, the challenge to do more through improv is like kicking his mind into third gear. That test is just another part of why he loves doing voice work so much.

Williams – who grew up a huge fan of cartoons – credits Bugs Bunny with being his first voice acting coach. He still fondly recalls how much the rabbit could do through the animated world. He is convinced the way Bugs Bunny would bounce from one thing to another at such a high rate of speed was part of the inspiration for him getting into improvisational performing.

Since he lost so much weight, Williams has found that more people recognize him from his voice. A reason for that is that Williams admits he is not good at impersonating voices. The voice work he does are original voices that are all variations on his own way of speaking.

Whether it is those who recognize him for the 10 years he has been appearing on “Whose Line Is It Anyway” or one of the animated characters, Williams is excited about his convention appearance in Bakersfield.

He’s not quite certain what to expect even when it comes to which photograph of his characters people want signed. His early prediction is that it will be for his work on “Boondock” as Uncle Ruckus but it could also be his work as the voice of Riff Tamson in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Along with the special guests, the Bakersfield Collector-Con will feature more than 180 vendors who will be selling toys, collectibles and artwork. The selections range from comic books to Pokemon cards.

Cosplay contests will be held each day in three categories: 12 and younger, ages 13-17, and 18 and older. First-place winners receive a cash prize of $50, $75 or $100.

The event will be open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday with admission set at $12.50. Doors will open at 11 a.m. on Sunday but close at 5 p.m. with admission $9.50. Those 8 years old and younger get in free on either day. The first 200 guests each day will get a limited-edition print.

For more information on Bakersfield Collector-Con, go to https://www.facebook.com/BakersfieldCollectorCon/.