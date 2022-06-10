BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Full seasons of two TV shows being released on DVD and Blu-ray are part of this week’s new entertainment options.

“La Brea: Season One” Grade 2 ½ stars: NBC keeps trying to find a series with fantasy elements that will hold an audience. Most of the time, as was the case with “Manifesto,” there is initial early interest but the story is never strong enough to give the series long life.

That is the case with NBC’s “La Brea.” The TV drama begins with a massive sinkhole opening up in the area of Los Angeles at the La Brea Tar Pits. Hundreds of people, cars and buildings plunge into the void only to land in a world that looks to be the primeval past. Those who find themselves in this strange world must work together to survive.

The idea of a giant sinkhole opening up in Los Angeles that leads to a prehistoric world is an interesting idea. But, the struggle to keep the story and characters interesting started quickly.

Pick up the first season of “La Brea” at your own risk. NBC has announced there will be a second season but this is the same network that launched series with complicated mysteries such as “Manifest,” “Debris,” “Surface” and “The Event” and canceled them before a satisfactory conclusion aired.

“Evil: Season Two”: Grade 3 stars: CBS lost faith in this first-rate series after one season and shipped it off to its streaming service of Paramount+. That means fans of the show that does such a splendid job of offering evidence and arguments to both sides of a supernatural story who don’t have the streaming service now can get caught up with the show.

David Acosta (Mike Colter) is a priest-in-training who has a very interesting past. He is teamed with Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) who is a skeptical psychologist and single mother. Their job is to investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries. This includes supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.

The design of the show is very much in line with “The X-Files” and that is a good thing. It is acceptable to mirror a project when it is one as good as “The X-Files.”

The solid acting and compelling writing makes it worth binge-watching the second season to get caught up and be ready for the third season set for Paramount+.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of June 6

“9 Bullets”: Former burlesque dancer (Lena Headey) discovers a second chance at life when she risks everything to rescue her young neighbor after he witnesses the murder of his parents.

“Outlander: Season Six”: Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love moves to a life in the New World.

“Ultrasound”: After his car breaks down, Glen spends an odd night with a married couple, setting into motion a chain of events that alter their lives.

“Eraser: Reborn”: This reboot of the 1996 film follows US Marshal Mason Pollard, a specialist in engineering the fake deaths of witnesses that need to leave no trace of their existence.

“The Northman”: Viking prince (Alexander Skarsgård) devotes his life to avenging his father’s death.

“Mau”: This is the first feature-length documentary about design visionary Bruce Mau.

Available on digital platforms

“I’m Charlie Walker”: Mike Colter stars in the film based on the true story of the San Francisco entrepreneur who lands a massive contract to clean up an oil spill despite all kinds of opposition.

“Peace by Chocolate”: When a Syrian family flees civil war to a small town in Canada, the son is torn between his dreams of becoming a doctor and helping his father rebuild his chocolate business.

“Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”: Nicolas Cage accepts a million-dollar offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal) and then gets recruited by the CIA.

“Who You Gonna Call?”: Filmmaker Fran Strine explores the true story of the man who wrote and recorded the global smash hit song “Ghostbusters.”

“The Prey: Legend of Karnoctus”: Mercenaries and American soldiers get trapped in a labyrinth where they are stalked.

“The Righteous”: Grieving man helps an injured young man (Mark O’Brien) who stumbles onto his property one night, claiming to be lost in the woods.

“Baloney”: The film follows San Francisco’s Gay All-Male Burlesque show over 18 months as the group rehearses for New Year’s Eve 2020.