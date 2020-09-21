‘Frontline’ looks at candidates with ‘Choice: Trump vs. Biden’

(KGET) — The PBS series “Frontline” continues a tradition of looking at the race for the White House that dates back to 1988. “The Choice: Trump vs. Biden,” scheduled to be broadcast at 9 p.m. Sept. 22, offers interwoven investigative biographies of both major-party candidates through interviews with those who know the candidates best.

In this case, those featured in the two-hour production include Mary Trump, Carol Moseley Braun, Valerie Biden Owens, Rudy Giuliani and John Bolton.

The film was put together by Michael Kirk, an Emmy-winning filmmaker and political chronicler who put together the four previous “Choice” offerings shown on “Frontline.” Kirk faced some of the same questions when he started work on this project that he had to tackle in past offerings.

His concern has been how to tell an interesting and educational story about figures who have been covered so heavily by the media. Kirk calls this the most news heavy period he has seen in his time dealing with political figures. But, to his surprise, he has always found a way to present new information dealing with the candidates.

“Part of that is because we are not on the news. We are in the past. The method has always worked. The method has defined the life method of the president or presidential candidate – how do they do what they do, why do they do what they do, when did they start doing what they do,” Kirk says. “You have long records for both of these men. But the thing that I love about this particular film is, as visible as Donald Trump is we are finding by going back to six or seven great crisis moments in his life a kind of pattern that will help you know, if he gets reelected, what he’s going to do about things.”

“The Choice” will feature two very different approaches when it comes to the candidates. There is the very open world of the President that has unfolded during his time in office. Kirk found with Biden what he calls a “secret history” that looks at the angst that has been a part of his life.

The fact he could not have two more different subjects ended up being a plus for Kirk.

“Here’s the thing we have working in our favor in terms of just telling the story. They are, fortunately for the filmmaker, about the same age, so the same American historical chronology has occurred,” Kirk says. “We can measure them against some of that, Vietnam, civil rights, all of the usual events.”

Adding to the challenges for Kirk has been that he faced collecting the material he needed while dealing with the restrictions of being in the middle of a pandemic. He was able to talk with more than 50 people through a number of social-distanced ways including sending small cameras and lights to a subject’s home where they could film themselves. He is certain the quality of the interviews is as good as what was collected four years ago when there was no COVID-19.

Looking good is not the only key to making sure the production is the best quality it can be. A major concern is getting the people being interviewed to open up and talk honestly.

Even with the remote interviews, Kirk spent a minimum of two hours talking to the person being interviewed. It is up to him to get them to open up about the candidates. That can mean circling back to certain questions if necessary.

“Usually I am pretty good at this after all these years and all these lengthy interviews,” Kirk says. “They sort of know what they are in for when ‘The Choice’ calls and says, we’d like to spend a few hours talking about President Trump as a student at the New York Military Academy or Joe Biden when his wife passed away.

“If they said yes, they know what they are in for.”

Once Kirk has done the interviews and edited the final product, the film is edited one last time by the staff at “Frontline.” If there is something that is not the full truth, it will be cut before the public sees the final product.