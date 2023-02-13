Josielyn had become very frustrated with the dating scene in Southern California. She has no clear cut answers to why she has been unlucky in love but the Los Angeles-based model was certain that a change needed to be made.

She knew there was only one place that could cure her dating woes – Paris. That’s when she decided to audition for the new Freeform dating reality show, “Love Trip, Paris.” The series – that naturally launches on the day of romance, Valentine’s Day – features four American women who look for the City of Lights to provide the solution to their dating troubles.

“I tried out for ‘Love Trip, Paris,’ to hopefully find my love match and see how it goes,” Josielyn says. “My family always says that I am very intimidating and a lot of men don’t have the courage to come up to me and start a conversation.

“I would love to talk to anyone. I am very friendly. Those who know me know that I am so loud and outgoing. I love to talk and learn things.”

The other three women searching for love include Caroline, a New York-based personal trainer, and Rose, a Boston-based real estate agent who has always said she was going to marry a Frenchman. Rounding out the group is Nashville-based Lacy who is a mental health podcaster who learned French for fun during the pandemic and feels her soul already lives in France although she had never been to the European country.

The fact she has joined Caroline, Rose and Lacy as part of the series did not come with any guarantees that her luck would change just because Josielyn was on a new continent. She was assured of getting to have conversations – both with her fellow travelers and the bevy of suitors who are living in the same hotel with the four women – and to get to learn new things as they traveled through Paris.

Josielyn, a Northern California native, has been pursuing a career in modeling and acting since she moved to Los Angeles. She believes that her commitment to work could be one reason she has not had much luck on the dating scene. Those efforts take up most of her time and energy.

“I moved to LA and I had a mission. I had a dream. I had goals of what I wanted to do,” Josielyn says. “I think that put love on pause for me. I was always open and ready to experience something new but I think I set that aside because I was so focused.

“Maybe people saw how passionate and driven about what I wanted to do and weren’t ready to get involved in my life.”

Josielyn is quick to point out that she is happy with what she has accomplished and grateful for everything that has happened. She was just ready to open up herself for some romantic opportunities.

The one thing Josielyn could not claim once she became part of the show was that she didn’t have an idea of what might happen. Despite her busy work schedule, Josielyn found time to watch reality dating shows such as “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.”

“I can remember always saying ‘If I just went on one of these shows maybe I could meet someone.’ Or maybe people would get to know me without all of the distractions that are life,” Josielyn says.

She did have to contend with one big distraction while working on the series – Paris. She went into the production knowing that the city is so romantic that it could overwhelm her. It didn’t matter because as soon as she knew the show was going to take place in Paris, Josielyn became even more committed to being part of the production.

Her series is different as the premise is not to have the four women competing against each other for a single suitor. That may end up being the case but the design is to give each participant a selection of suitors.

Working as a model helped Josielyn when dealing with cameras. She was so accustomed to being in front of a lens that her biggest worry was what to wear. When there were big issues, Josielyn gives credit to the other three women for helping her deal with the search for love. She found it helpful to talk with them and get their advice.

“I don’t know if I would have survived this journey without them,” Josielyn says.

What happened to Josielyn and the three other women will only be revealed during the broadcasts. “Love Trip: Paris” debuts at 9 p.m. Feb. 14 on the cable channel with a pair of episodes. New episodes will be available weekly and on Hulu the following day after their cable premiere.