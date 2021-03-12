Former Visalia resident Inde Navarrette gets Smallville life

(KGET) — As the name would suggest, the new CW Network series “Superman & Lois” features high-flying, hard-hitting and super-strong moments. But, the real focus of the series is what it is like to grow up in a small city like Smallville where the major concerns are paying the bills, falling in love and Friday night football.

That’s where Inde Navarrette is certain she has an edge when playing the character of Sarah Cushing, who happens to be the daughter of Superman/Clark Kent’s old Smallville crush, Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Navarrette knows what it is like to grow up in a small town as she spent much of her young life living in Visalia.

“It’s very weird how art can imitate life sometimes,” Navarrette says. “I find very big parallels, not only between the farming dynamic between Smallville and Visalia, but just the small-town vibe and the high school and the football games and how much that really means.

“How much of a culture that is, not only in Friday Night Lights, but Smallville and where I grew up.”

Navarrette was born in Tucson, AZ, but because her father – who grew up in Tulare County – was in the military, she moved around a lot when she was growing up. She eventually ended up spending much of her youth in Visalia after her parents separated.

She has lived in a lot of places but always has had a fondness for life in the Central Valley.

“I love Visalia. I love Bakersfield. I love Fresno,” Vavarrette says. “A lot of people are like ‘Really? You probably shouldn’t tell people that.’ But it is so awesome there.

“I miss the sun. I miss everything. It’s just a different kind of culture that I haven’t been able to experience in other areas.”

She’s definitely in a different world working on “Superman & Lois” as the series is filmed in Canada. She won’t reveal the small town used for the filming of the Smallville scenes but just stresses it definitely has the small town feel that she learned to love during her school days.

Of course, she never had to deal with a family like the Kents. Her character’s life is thrown into a swirl when Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) decide to leave Metropolis and raise their two sons – Jonathan (Jordon Elsass) and Jordon (Alexander Garfin) – away from the big city.

Navarrette understands moving to a small city as she got to know Visalia very well during her time there. Her mother moved several times so Navarrette went to school in several different districts. She spent her freshman year at Mount Whitney High School before moving to Los Angeles to finish school and launch her acting career.

The acting bug didn’t fully bite Navarrette until she moved out of the Central Valley but she found plenty to keep her busy.

“I kind of have ADHD so I did everything in high school. I was a fashion designer one week. Then I started crocheting. I tried soccer. I tried softball. I was just too short for volleyball,” Navarrette says. “With sports, I loved more being part of the team than playing sports.

“So I ended up braiding everyone’s hair because I was a really [expletive deleted] player. I dipped my toe in everything.”

She even read comic books – mostly because of her older brother – when she was younger. Navarrette wasn’t a passionate fan back then but has found more interest in them now that she’s involved with a show where comic books are so important.

The one common element of all that kept her active over the years was Navarrette’s passion for being creative and that eventually took her to her present career. She now knows that acting was always something that had a great appeal to her.

Before landing the role on “Superman & Lois,” Navarrette’s credits include ‘Denton’s Death Date” and “Wander Darkly,” She was cast in the final season of Netflix’s teen drama “13 Reasons Why” to play Montgomery de la Cruz’s (Timothy Granaderos) grieving sister, Estela.

There’s no way of predicting how long Navarrette will be representing the Central Valley on “Superman & Lois” but the CW has already ordered a second season. And, her role on the show already has been deeply embedded in the family drama.

Navarrette’s character on “Superman & Lois” ends up becoming friends with the brothers while dealing with her own anxieties that range from parent problems to a topsy-turvy love life. She has enjoyed getting to watch Elsass and Garfin play the younger Kents.

“To see it from Sarah’s perspective, it’s really beautiful seeing the boys. They really do act like brothers onscreen and offscreen,” Navarrette says. “It’s really beautiful to see that they bond, and the fact that I know that they didn’t really know each other beforehand. And then just the bond that they’ve created, not only through the characters, but just being best friends and it’s really, really beautiful to see from a third-party perspective.”

Navarrette understands why her character would become so quickly involved with the new Smallville residents because of her days in Visalia. Her mother worked in a beauty shop and Navarrette saw how in a small town everyone knows everybody and they know everybody’s business.

Her work in the small town of Smallville on “Superman & Lois” can be seen at 9 p.m. Tuesdays on the CW Network.