‘Ford v Ferrari’ takes a victory lap after Oscar wins

Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in “Ford v Ferrari.” (Photo courtesy of 21st Century Fox)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Topping new DVD and Blu-ray offerings released on Feb. 11 is the multiple Oscar-winning “Ford v Ferrari.”

“Ford v Ferrari” Grade 3 stars: Christian Bale hits on all acting cylinders playing fearless British-born driver Ken Miles. He knows just the right way to spark interest in a film that spends a lot of time dealing with cars on a race track.

The production is based on the true story of how visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) teams with Miles to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company. The design part will appeal to a very specific audience.

This is an era when cars built outside the United States dominated racing and the designer and driver are determined to show that an American car can be just as fast. All they have to do is beat the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.

“Ford v Ferrari” is beautifully edited to show life on the track. The fat in the film comes when the cars are in neutral. Damon seems stuck in second gear and that slows the vehicle.

Also released on DVD and Blu-ray on Feb. 11

“NOVA: The Violence Paradox”: A look at whether violence is becoming more or less a part of our lives.

“First Love”: Takashi Miike’s noir-tinged yakuza film.

“Winter Flies”: Two young boys hit the road in search of adventure.

“American Experiences: McCarthy”: Program details the rise of Joseph McCarthy’s political life which led to his belief that there was a great conspiracy threatening America.

“Greener Grass”: The weird only gets weirder in this bizarre slideshow of a world of murder, braces and plastic ball babies.

“I Got You Babe: The Best of the Sonny & Cher Show”: Episodes for the ‘70s variety show feature guest stars Dick Clark, Jerry Lewis, Jim Nabors and Joe Namath.

“Hell on the Border”: Western based on the true story of Bass Reeves (David Gyasi), the first black Marshal in the Wild West.

“The Great War”: Select team is sent to rescue Buffalo Soldiers trapped deep behind enemy lines.

“Preacher: The Final Season”: Dominic Cooper stars in this cable series based on the graphic novel.

“Swamp Thing: The Complete Series”: Ten-episode series that follows Dr. Abby Arcane as she investigates a deadly swamp-born virus in the small town of Marais, LA.

“My Bloody Valentine (Collector’s Edition”): Town is again under the threat of violent attacks connected to a disaster 20 years ago. Film was original released in 2009.

Digital HD releases on Feb. 11

“Frozen II”: Elsa goes in search of the secrets behind her magical abilities. Will be released on Blu-ray and DVD starting Feb. 25.