‘Force’ is very strong with new Starz series ‘Power Book IV’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There was a lot of pressure on Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson when the Starz TV series “Power” Launched in 2014. He was not only the executive producer but played a recurring character. Toss in that Jackson was the most recognizable member of the cast and that meant he ended up having to do the majority of marketing to promote the program.

It was a challenge he was willing to face.

“As it developed, it was just how bad I wanted to make the actual show. I wanted this project to exist, and I wanted to be able to make music work with it,” Jackson says.

His hard work helped make “Power” a hit as it ran for six seasons. The franchise gained such a big following that it produced spinoff series including the latest, “Power Book IV: Force,” that launched Feb. 6. Jackson is an executive producer for the new series.

The new incarnation focuses on Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) after he opts to leave New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he’s ever known. He makes a detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades and what was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried.

One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews.

Sikora was happy to keep playing the role that had become a fan favorite during the “Power” run.

“This is a dream for me because to play a character for eight years, you get into such minutiae of character development that it’s a dream for an actor,” Sikora says. “And also where we find Tommy at the beginning of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ is at the end of not only the ‘Power’ show but also ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

“So we saw Tommy in that environment, too, but now we see him with absolutely nothing. So as an actor, what an incredible opportunity to have this very full fleshed-out character, very complex character now have absolutely nothing.”

Sikora is best known for his work on “Power” but he was also seen in major recurring arcs in two seasons of “Ozark” for Netflix and also appeared in the feature “The Intruder.” Other credits include “True Detective,” “Jack Reacher,” “Safe” and “Boardwalk Empire.”

The fact “Power IV” is set in the Windy City is a real plus for Sikora as he is a Chicago native where he performed regularly in local theater. Sikora left his mark on the city starting at age 11 as he was a graffiti writer.

Part of his introduction to the diversity of Chicago came through being an amateur boxer. That meant he traveled to neighborhoods across the city to step into the ring.

He brings a very detailed knowledge of the city’s place in history and its ethnic makeup.

“I mean you think of Chicago, it’s the first modern American city. Everything else was always influenced by the European influence. This city, this structured grid city was structured in a way to divide in a lot of ways, to capitalize on power and so the people in power could stay in power,” Sikora says. “I think that that dynamic is interesting, and I think that we’re responsible in ‘Power Book IV: Force’ of tapping on that subject and what that subject would mean to somebody like Tommy Egan.

“In New York City, any of the five boroughs, there is no such thing as an all-black neighborhood. And in Chicago, a mile in any direction is all black. So anybody who doesn’t fit that demographic rolls through. Who is this white guy who’s so comfortable in the black community but then also what’s he doing here? Are we alright with it? I think Chicago would be immediately hesitant at this person putting himself in these places.”

In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line and ultimately becomes the lynchpin that not only unites them – but holds the power to watch them fall apart. Tommy will use his outsider status to his advantage on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.

Jackson says, “The cool part about this project is the lifestyle. The fast life on that lane is the danger factor. For most people, when you get involved, they’ll tell you you’re going to be dead or in jail. When you come into a whole new town and you’re kind of feeling your way around it, the things you go through make you who you are. That experience he’s coming from is creating his temperament as soon as he gets there.”

Joining Sikora in the cast of “Power book IV: Force” are Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric and Tommy Flanagan.