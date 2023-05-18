The new bilingual comedy “Primo” – available on the streaming service Freevee starting May 19 – has Ignacio Diaz-Silverio playing a teenager who had to grow up without his father being in his life. He was never at a loss for support as he always has been able to turn to his five well-meaning uncles.

The coming-of-age comedy was inspired by the life of series creator Shea Serrano who grew up in San Antonio, TX. Rafa Gonzales (Diaz-Silverio) is a wide-eyed 16-year-old being raised by his mother, Drea (Christina Vidal). He and his friends are nearing the end of high school. His confusion as to his future and a new love interest leaves Rafa looking for help. That’s where his uncle’s come into the picture.

The uncles are the fab five of comedy with their good-hearted but often misguided advice. They are played by Johnny Rey Diaz, Jonathan Medina, Efrain Villa, Henri Esteve and Carlos Santos.

Before being cast in “Primo,” Medina – who plays Jay – worked on more serious productions from “Fear the Walking Dead” to “Law & Order: SVU.” Medina calls being cast in “Primo” a blessing because he doesn’t historically do a lot of comedy.

“I’ve always wanted to do comedy and my career just happened to turn left at this particular vantage point,” Medina says. “ “Primo’ is the best thing I have done in my career so far.”

One of the reasons he feels that way is that his character has the most paternal instincts of all the uncles that comes from him being the oldest. He is convinced his nephew would be better off going into the labor force and working for him at his company.

Johnny Rey Diaz is an award-winning Latino actor/filmmaker from Arizona who has guest-starred on such shows as “NCIS,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Magnum PI,” “Scorpion” and “Narcos: Mexico.” He sees Uncle Rollie as a good influence on the teen despite his own life mishaps.

Diaz being in the cast is the result of his audition. The creative team behind “Primo” had a completely different character in mind for Rollie but his tryout was so strong, they changed the character to fit him.

“They had envisioned the role as this big biker guy,” Diaz says. “That was the vibe they were going for. Some of the people they auditioned were that type.

“When I read the script, I saw this very fun and jovial side to this character. He seemed like there was a sense of joy in whatever he was doing. He was also oblivious to what was happening. So, I get to play this light-hearted person who says this crazy stuff with a smile.”

Efraín Villa came to acting after a long career as a writer. Since his career switch he has worked on such projects as “End of the Road,” “Better Call Saul” and “Perpetual Grace, LTD.” He found it an easy transition to go from being a writer to playing a character like the tree-hugging Mondo because both of his careers have had him being a storyteller.

The five actors playing the uncles come from very different backgrounds. But they work together so smoothly that they come across as being as close as brothers.

Carlos Santos, who plays Uncle Ryan, jokes he is surprised that their performances come across as being so united because they don’t really like each other. His serious answer is that it was a magical experience finding their acting rhythms.

“We met each other for the first time when we got to the set. Thankfully, it was like lightning in a bottle the way we began interacting with each other,” Santos says.

He knows that doesn’t always happen through a long career in acting. Before being cast in “Primo,” Santos worked on “Gentefied,” “Vacation Friends,” “Cheaper by the Dozen,” “The Pit” and “The Valet.”

Miami native Henri Esteve – who plays Uncle Mike – credits the lack of egos with the cast and creators as the reason the performers were able to bond so quickly. They were able to put all their energy into creating five characters who are very different but similar enough to be siblings.

The role Esteve gets to play is the uncle with a military background. He says the key to playing the role was that the military elements were not the driving forces in Mike’s life.

“His working with the military defines a lot of his personality especially in his need for discipline. But it is not the most important thing in his life. The main part of the story for him was family and his brothers and how much he loves them,” Esteve says.

