“The Lincoln Project” looks at efforts to stop the re-election of Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo courtesy of Showtime)

Fisher Stevens keeps very busy with acting and directing projects but as the 2020 election loomed closer, the Chicago native wanted to find a way to be involved with the turbulent political process. He found his road to activism through the five-part docuseries, “The Lincoln Project,” that debuts 8 p.m. Oct. 7 on the premium service Showtime.

The production – that Stevens co-directed with Karim Amer -follows the members of the Lincoln Project over the course of the 2020 election and its aftermath. The Lincoln Project was started by a group of former and current Republicans with the intention of disrupting the re-election campaign of Donald Trump.

“I felt compelled – especially during COVID – Because this President was not taking this thing seriously,” Stevens says. “When I saw their ads and what they were doing, I thought ‘Who are these people?’

“Then I realized these are the sort of people I have been fighting against my whole activist career. But, I thought the work they did during the election was outstanding.”

Stevens did an investigation to find out more about the group. He realized that a great way to be involved in the 2020 election would be to be embedded with the group. That gave him access to what the members of the Lincoln Project were doing during the campaign, the storming of the Capitol and Biden’s inauguration. He got to see how they were pushing to change the course of the Republican Party and defeat their own party’s sitting president.

All of that went into the five-part docuseries that is not as much a history class or partisan newscast but a look at how power and money shape politics in America today.

Stevens entered the project with his own very specific feelings in regards to politics. He immediately took all of his own personal feelings and set them aside so he could take as unbiased a look at his subjects as possible.

“You just record your subjects and see what they are doing,” Stevens says. “There were times where I would say ‘Don’t you want to address this’ and they would say ‘Shut up and make your film.’

“I try not to judge my characters but try to observe them.”

What he saw that is presented in episodes one through three is the way the group went after Trump. The fourth and fifth episodes shift the focus to the infighting among the members of the Lincoln Project.

The original plan was to make their examination of the Lincoln Project a film but the more he observed, the more it became obvious there was a much larger story to be told. The key was the inner turmoil that was happening that caused the change of plans.

“To be honest, when Jan. 6 happened, we knew we had to keep going,” Stevens says. “Jan. 6 was such a major event and as you will see in the series, these guys actually predicted Jan. 6. They said stuff is going to go down.

“One of them even mentioned the Jan. 6 date because he knew it was the certification date.”

That all meant the cameras kept rolling and the documentary went from film to series. The fact Stevens tackled the directing job might come as a surprise to some as he is far better known for his acting work. Stevens moved from his native Chicago to New York at the age of 13 to pursue an acting career and found work on stage and then eventually TV and film.

His film credits include “The Flamingo Kid,” “Short Circuit,” “Bob Roberts” and “Super Mario Bros.” Stevens has worked on such TV projects as “Key West,” “Friends,” “Early Edition” and “The Blacklist.” He is currently a member of the cast of “Succession.”

This all goes along with 25 directing credits including his next documentary that looks at David Beckham. He found himself working at the same time in front of the cameras on “Succession” and working behind the scenes with the final edits of “The Lincoln Project.”

“I feel like everything feeds me,” Stevens says. “When I am acting, I get really excited to act. It is never a chore and I always feel so blessed.

“And when I direct, I get really excited about directing. They are kind of feeding each other and I am having a great time right now going back and forth between the two.”

Asked if after doing such serious work with “The Lincoln Project” and “Succession” if he will be looking to do something lighter next, Stevens laughs and says he may just look for a broad comedy as his next job.

He doesn’t say whether he would acting in that production or direct it.