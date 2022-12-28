As the host, writer and executive producer of the PBS series “Finding Your Roots,” Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr., has become the Sherlock Holmes of genealogy. The ninth season of his sleuthing into bloodlines begins at 8 p.m. Jan. 3 on Valley PBS.

This season features 21 guests over 10 episodes that include Ed Norton, Carol Burnett, Danny Trejo and Viola Davis. Gates – who is the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor at Harvard University and director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research – uses genealogical detective work and cutting-edge DNA analysis to guide guests through the branches of their family trees uncovering buried secrets and stories of long-forgotten ancestors.

There has been no shortage of subjects for the series. Gates has a “fantasy list” of those he would like to feature and he gets phone calls constantly from those who would like to be part of the PBS series. But his wish list has been put on hold as he has a waiting list of 100 names already in line for his look into their family histories.

Tamera Mowry-Housley was one of the calls they answered and helped her discover that her mother’s roots can be traced back to her third great-grandparents who were both born into slavery in the Bahamas in the 1820s. Her father’s ancestry stretches back to her 13th great-grandfather, William Brewster, who was born around 1567 in England, and he was a passenger on the Mayflower.

The actress has had an interest in her family tree since she was in elementary school. The problem was that her parents didn’t have a lot of information to help in her research. And, what information she could gather was often wrong.

“My dad actually was told by his dad that we were Italian, and that our last name was Morintini,” Mowry-Housley says. “As I got older, I was, like, ‘Okay, let me do ancestry.com.

“I didn’t find any Morintini. Even Ellis Island didn’t find Morintini. I told my dad, I said, ‘Your dad is lying. He was lying to you.’”

What Mowry-Housley would later discover was that it wasn’t as much a lie as creative truth. Her grandfather decided that because he didn’t know his heritage, he would create his own version. It took “Finding Your Roots” for her to finally get to the truth.

Mowry-Housley contacted Gates and the team more than six years ago. The team spent all that time finding her real ancestral history. Gates points out when tracing a family tree as far back as the one for Mowry-Housley, it is not a task that can be accomplished in a few weeks.

The search can get even more complicated when the family tree is very broad and complicated. In the case of Joe Manganiello, the search included two very different DNA stories.

On his mother’s side, the team identify his great-great-grandfather as a German soldier who impregnated a survivor of the Armenian genocide. On his father’s side, Manganiello’s biological grandfather was actually a Black man, and that he is 7% Sub-Saharan African. His fifth great-grandfather, Plato Turner, was born in Africa, and fought in the Continental Army as one of 5,000 Black men who served as a Patriot in the Continental Army in the war for independence.

“I just heard all these stories growing up. They were about my great-grandmother during the umbrella of World War I. The Turks came into her house, killed her husband, shot her. She had the presence of mind to lay on the ground and pretend that she was dead while they shot seven of her children and left the eighth one to starve in the crib. So they left,” Manganiello says. “She took a piece of clothing from each one of the children and then strapped the eighth child on her back and then swam across the Euphrates River to get away from the death march.

“When she got to the other side, the baby on her back had drowned, so she lost the eighth child. She gets put into an internment camp and there was a German officer there. We knew that there was this German World War I officer who got my genocide survivor great-grandmother pregnant.”

Manganiello’s story is an example of what Gates and his team faces when they start their investigation. All participants fill out a form that has them relate any stories they have heard about their families. Because there were more than 25,000 German soldiers stationed in the Ottoman Empire during World War I, the best tool for finally turning family stories into fact is DNA. Gates praises CeCe Moore, the person behind all of the team’s DNA analysis, for finding the final clue to narrow down the search and reveal the family histories.