‘Finding You’ provides magic through traditional love story

(KGET) — A sweet love story will capture your heart this week among the new entertainment releases.

“Finding you” Grade 3 ½ stars: The trend in recent years with stories of young love has been to either have the tales unfold with some kind of supernatural element or with one (or both) of those in love dealing with a disease or dying. This film from director Brian Baugh goes back to the basics of famous boy meets talented girl, boy and girl bicker, they fall in love.

There hasn’t been this kind of sweet romance in a movie since the days when Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan made moviegoers believe in love or there was a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her in “Notting Hill.”

This tale of young love starts when Beckett Rush (Jedidiah Goodacre), a major motion picture star, travels to Ireland to shoot his latest big-budget fantasy movie. He finds himself at the same bed-and-breakfast as Finley Sinclair (Rose Reid), a young musician who has traveled to the small town in Ireland looking for musical inspiration after a failed audition.

Baugh lets their relationship unfold as they both deal with outside conflicts. Finley has been assigned volunteer work where she must deal with the most hated and cantankerous woman (Vanessa Redgrave) in town. Becket is trying to finish his movie, deal with his made-for-publicity girlfriend (Katherine McNamara) and make a serious decision in regards to his film career.

“Finding You” is based on the book “There You’ll Find Me” by Jenny B. Jones, a prolific, award-winning author of more than a dozen popular YA mysteries and romances. This is the first work by Jones to be turned into a movie but won’t be the last.

Baugh has taken a very sweet love story and played it out against an Irish background that is so lush it almost looks like a fairytale land. Toss in a strong supporting cast and “Finding You” is the kind of movie that’s easy to love.

New on DVD and Blu-ray

“The Marksman” Grade 1 1/2 stars: Jim Hanson (Liam Neeson) is a grumpy Arizona rancher looking for a way to save his home. That mission is sidetracked when he must save an 11-year-old migrant (Jacob Perez) fleeing with his mother (Teresa Ruiz) from drug cartel assassins.

Neeson has forged out a good niche for himself as an aging action hero. That formula has slowly faded since “Taken” and now the action part becomes almost an afterthought. You can’t call a movie “The Marksman” and have only two scenes where that skill is shown.

There are too many scenes of Hanson and the boy on the run being chased by members of the drug cartel who are better equipped to find them than all of the law enforcement agencies in America.

“Justice Society: World War II” Grade 4 stars: The adaptation of DC Comics super heroes into live-action films has not had the best track record. The company would have had a major winner if this animated tale had been used as one of the film plots.

A modern-day Barry Allen – prior to the formation of the Justice League – speeds into the middle of a battle between Golden Age DC super heroes and Nazis. Led by Wonder Woman, the group includes Hourman, Black Canary, Hawkman, Steve Trevor and Jay Garrick.

The story works because it focuses on the basic kind of battle between good and evil that made DC Comics so strong in the ‘50s and ‘60s. Add the modern touch of the Flash and this animated adventure is better than the majority of live-action movies featuring similar characters.

“The Columnist”: Successful journalist finds a bloody way to cure writer’s block.

“Senior Moment”: William Shatner and Jean Smart star in this film that suggests it is never too late to find true love.

“Land”: Woman searches for meaning in the harsh American wilderness.

“French Exit”: Michelle Pfeiffer stars in this story of a penniless woman trying to deal with life.

“Long Weekend”: An enchanted weekend courtship leads to unexpected revelations.

“Morgue”: Security guard finds danger in what he thought would be a quiet new job.

“What Lies West”: A coming-of-age drama that is set in the midst of a lush northern California summer.

“Dolly Parton: 50 years at the Opry”: The documentary looks at one of the biggest names in country music.

“Two of Us”: Director Filippo Meneghetti has created a story of a deeply loving and secretive relationship.

Available on digital platforms

“In Action: Set Your Goose Loose”: Two aspiring screenwriters with a contentious friendship, are mistaken for terrorists.

“Goodbye Honey”: A truck driver must trust a young woman for both of them to survive the night. Available through Video on Demand.

