Final season of ‘The Magicians’ tops new DVD, Blu-ray offerings

The top new DVD and Blu-ray release this week is “magical.”
“The Magicians: Season Five” Grade 3 stars: Fans of the show will want to pick up this season as it will be the last. The Syfy cable channel opted not to order a sixth season.
If you aren’t familiar with the production, the series is adapted from Lev Grossman’s fantasy trilogy that follows Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph), a grad student selected to attend Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy. The easiest way to describe this cable series is as “Harry Potter: The College Years.”
The 13-episode finale continues to blend the emotional challenges for the young magicians as they deal with the loss of a close friend with a very strong fantasy element.
Also available on DVD and Blu-ray as of July 14
“Enter the Fat Dragon”: Chronicle of the events that transformed super-fit super-cop Fallon Zhu (martial arts expert Donnie Yen) into a glorified records clerk with a major snack cake habit.
“Pride and Prejudice”: The 1940 film starring Greer Garson is being re-released.
“Berenstain Bears: Bear Family Vacation”: Mama, Papa, Sister, and Brother as they head out on vacation for some family fun.
“Body Cam”: Police officer is the only person who can see footage from her body camera. Mary J. Blige stars.
“Murder in the Bayou”: The five-part documentary looks into the unsolved murders of eight women in the Jennings, LA. Area.
“L’innocente”: Gabriele d’Annunzio’s passionate novel is brought to life in the 1976 work from director Luchino Visconti.
“The Carer”: Theatrical legend Sir Michael Gifford (Brian Cox) won’t let his terminal illness stop him from one final performance.
“Swing of Things”: Couples’ vows are tested when they book a swingers’ resort for their honeymoon. Luke Wilson stars.
New through digital platforms
“Kaye Ballard – The Show Goes On!”: A look at the life of the performer whose career spanned eight decades.
“Cursed”: Re-imagination of the Arthurian legend told through a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. Available on Netflix.
“East Does It”: Two Mississippi buddies decide to travel to California to search for treasure. Linda Hamilton stars.
“Widow of Silence”: Bureaucratic nightmare tangles a Kashmiri woman’s family’s future and her own existence when she attempts to get her missing husband’s death certificate issued.
“The Painted Bird”: The film, based on the Jerzy Kosiriski novel, is a meticulous black and white evocation of wild, primitive Eastern Europe at the bloody close of World War II.
“Carmilla”: A mysterious visitor touches the emotions of a 15-year-old girl (Hannah Rae).
“Father Soldier Son”: Documentary follows a former platoon sergeant and his two young sons over almost a decade, chronicling his return home after a serious combat injury in Afghanistan. Available on Netflix.