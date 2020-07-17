Final season of ‘The Magicians’ tops new DVD, Blu-ray offerings

The top new DVD and Blu-ray release this week is “magical.”

“The Magicians: Season Five” Grade 3 stars: Fans of the show will want to pick up this season as it will be the last. The Syfy cable channel opted not to order a sixth season.

If you aren’t familiar with the production, the series is adapted from Lev Grossman’s fantasy trilogy that follows Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph), a grad student selected to attend Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy. The easiest way to describe this cable series is as “Harry Potter: The College Years.”

The 13-episode finale continues to blend the emotional challenges for the young magicians as they deal with the loss of a close friend with a very strong fantasy element.

Also available on DVD and Blu-ray as of July 14

“Enter the Fat Dragon”: Chronicle of the events that transformed super-fit super-cop Fallon Zhu (martial arts expert Donnie Yen) into a glorified records clerk with a major snack cake habit.

“Pride and Prejudice”: The 1940 film starring Greer Garson is being re-released.

“Berenstain Bears: Bear Family Vacation”: Mama, Papa, Sister, and Brother as they head out on vacation for some family fun.

“Body Cam”: Police officer is the only person who can see footage from her body camera. Mary J. Blige stars.

“Murder in the Bayou”: The five-part documentary looks into the unsolved murders of eight women in the Jennings, LA. Area.

“L’innocente”: Gabriele d’Annunzio’s passionate novel is brought to life in the 1976 work from director Luchino Visconti.

“The Carer”: Theatrical legend Sir Michael Gifford (Brian Cox) won’t let his terminal illness stop him from one final performance.

“Swing of Things”: Couples’ vows are tested when they book a swingers’ resort for their honeymoon. Luke Wilson stars.

New through digital platforms

“Kaye Ballard – The Show Goes On!”: A look at the life of the performer whose career spanned eight decades.

“Cursed”: Re-imagination of the Arthurian legend told through a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. Available on Netflix.

“East Does It”: Two Mississippi buddies decide to travel to California to search for treasure. Linda Hamilton stars.

“Widow of Silence”: Bureaucratic nightmare tangles a Kashmiri woman’s family’s future and her own existence when she attempts to get her missing husband’s death certificate issued.

“The Painted Bird”: The film, based on the Jerzy Kosiriski novel, is a meticulous black and white evocation of wild, primitive Eastern Europe at the bloody close of World War II.

“Carmilla”: A mysterious visitor touches the emotions of a 15-year-old girl (Hannah Rae).

“Father Soldier Son”: Documentary follows a former platoon sergeant and his two young sons over almost a decade, chronicling his return home after a serious combat injury in Afghanistan. Available on Netflix.