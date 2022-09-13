It would be understandable if the cast of “Atlanta” had faced the fourth and final season of the FX series with sadness. The show has garnered great success as it has been embraced by both fans and critics.

“Atlanta” has always been different. The team behind the series that focuses on music manager and college dropout Earnest “Earn” Marks (Donald Glover) and rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) as they deal with the rap scene in Atlanta has opted less for sadness and more for enjoyment.

“I guess the theme for the last season when we ended up landing on was to have more fun. Life is short,” Donald Glover, creator and star of “Atlanta,” says. “When you’re at that point where you’re kind of like, ‘Oh, we better have more fun,’ and you can do literally whatever you want with the time you have here. Like, that’s basically where we landed.

“We talked a lot about that in Season 4. It’s like we can do whatever we want. People can do whatever they want. You just have to find your own happiness, and that’s, like, a process. Not to make it sound like therapy. But yeah. Have more fun. That was the heart of it.”

The first two episodes in the final season – that has Earn, Paper Boi, Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) back in Georgia after their European tour – will air starting at 10 p.m. Sept. 15 on FX. The episodes will be available via the streaming service Hulu the next day.

It has made perfect sense that the series from Glover would deal with the world of music. Along with establishing himself as an actor, Glover has found success in the music world performing under the name Childish Gambino.

His two worlds have collided with “Atlanta” but Glover sees them as two very different parts of his life.

“I think they’re just two different conversations. I don’t really think about either of them in the same context. I think in the writers’ room most of the time we just write what we feel,” Glover says. “If a writer feels like the song should be in there, whatever the feeling is, they’ll just write it in the script.

“I wrote the final episode. I always kind of had an idea of the song I wanted to end on because I felt like it played to the soul of Atlanta in a weird way to me. Most of the time it’s just a feeling or vibe that we’re searching for.”

Glover’s music is driven by what is going on in his own life and in the world at the moment. As he worked on the final season, Glover became convinced there was a need for more music in the world that brought people together.

In terms of how “Atlanta” has been put together, Glover’s instincts have been solid. It has won six Emmy Awards as well as two Golden Globe Awards, two AFI Awards, Peabody, PGA, WGA, TCA, NAACP and Critics’ Choice Awards.

At the same time, the show has been criticized for being anti-Black.

Executive producer/writer Stephen Glover says, “I think for me, one thing that I don’t like is when people say the show isn’t for Black people, because I think it very much is for Black people. So that’s one thing that kind of rubs me the wrong way.

“But what I’ll also say is being in Atlanta and walking around or even in L.A. walking around in the streets, I run into Black people all the time who are, like, ‘This is my favorite show, and I appreciate everything you guys do. And, like, you guys are making me want to do cooler stuff and, like, weirder stuff.’ So, for me, that is the real kind of conversation that’s happening out there that I listen to. Internet stuff isn’t always real. You know, it’s not how people really feel. So I kind of get my feelings from the streets, to sum that up.”

Donald Glover listens to the criticism but is certain there is a better way to communicate other than using the Internet. That’s especially true when it comes to those who suggest the series isn’t for a Black audience. Glover see’s that kind of criticism as being “whack.”

“Atlanta” has earned praise and criticism. It is ending after only four seasons but the team behind the show are hopeful that in that short time, they have been an inspiration to others.

Stephen Glover says, “I think the legacy of it is going to be about experimentation and how much weird stuff we’ve been able to do, and hopefully that leads other people to want to take risks and do weird stuff too. So hopefully that’s the legacy we leave.”