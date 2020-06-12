Final season of ABC comedy ‘Modern Family’ released

The final season of “Modern Family” is available on DVD and Blu-ray. (Photo courtesy of ABC/Disney)

New entertainment releases this week range from a TV comedy finale to a detective tale.

“Modern Family: The Complete 11th Season” Grade 4 stars: The ABC series came to an end with a final season as strong as the previous 10. It remains one of best comedies in TV history.

In the final season, Haley and Dylan and the twins move in with Phil and Claire while Manny heads for college. Other stories of change include Alex testing life beyond the academic world and Luke trying to decide what to do next.

The series created laughs about marriage through a family that at the start was considered unique but grew to be very familiar.

“Darkness Falls” Grade 3 stars: Detective Jeff Anderson (Shawn Ashmore) becomes convinced that is wife did not commit suicide but was murdered. His obsession to find the truth leads him to a father-son serial killer team.

The film works because of Ashmore as he delivers on every emotional note thrown his way. He effortlessly goes from caring father and first-rate detective to a man who lets the loss of his wife eclipse everything else.

It’s an interesting contrast to the acting Ashmore does on “The Rookie” or in the “X-Men” films. He’s pushed on multiple levels and responds with such skill that he keeps the movie intriguing from beginning to end.

The filmswill be released June 12 through Video on Demand and Digital platforms including iTunes, Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, FandangoNow and all major cable/satellite platforms.

“We Summon the Darkness” Grade 3 stars: Alexis (Alexandra Daddario) and two girlfriends are on the road to attend a heavy metal concert. Despite hearing news report of local murders believed to be part of a series of satanic killings, the young women invite three young men to join them for some after-concert partying.

It is at this point that writer Alan Trezza and director Marc Meyers turn what starts out as a predictable tale and gives it a major and some minor twists. The unconventional approach elevates what could have been an average horror story into a fun film.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of June 9

“The Hunt”: Group of elites gather at a remote manor house to hunt ordinary Americans for sport.

“Lost in America”: Documentary casts a light on the harsh realities of homelessness affecting more than four millions youth each year in America.

“Nature: Cuba’s Wild Revolution”: A look at how Cuba is host to spectacular wildlife found nowhere else on the planet.

“Power: The Complete Sixth Season”: The tale of vengeance comes to an end in the final season of the cable series.

“The Windermere Children”: Documentary looks at child survivors of the Nazi Holocaust and the team responsible for helping them rebuild their lives.

“Think Like a Dog”: Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox star in the family comedy about a boy and his dog.

“Outback”: Young couple lost in the wilderness must fight for survival.

“Nature: Remarkable Rabbits”: Many of the 100 domestic and wild kinds of rabbits are examined.

Available through digital platforms

“Exit Plan”: An insurance claims investigator (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) follows the clues of a mysterious death to a remote hotel. It is being released through Video on Demand starting June 12.