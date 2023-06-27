The challenge documentary filmmakers often face is finding the last bit of footage or interview they need to complete their project. Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman faced a completely different situation with “Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music.” They had a mountain of material to cull down to the HBO documentary that debuts at 9 p.m. June 27 on the streaming service Max.

Freidman calls it “an embarrassment of riches.”

Those riches amounted to all of the footage collected during two performances by playwright, performance artist, director, producer and singer-songwriter Mac – a MacArthur Genius Fellow and Pulitzer Prize finalist – that ran 24 hours each. The mainstay of the New York theater scene took each hour to present a look at countercultural history through some very original interpretations. As each decade unfolded through an average of 10 popular tunes of the time period starting in 1776 and running to 2016, Mac engaged the audience with games, emotional connections and giant inflatables.

The music ranged from patriotic tunes such as “Yankee Doodle” to pop standards “Born to Run” and “Gloria.” Multiple cameras captured each minute that included constant changes into elaborate costumes created by Machine Dazzle.

Freidman says, “I still haven’t done the math but I believe it was about 500 hours of footage. But it was such a treasure. There was so much good material the challenge was how to tell the story in two hours in a way that would feel coherent and do justice to the original show.”

Mac performed the 24-hour immersive theatrical experience in front of a live audience at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn in 2016. Epstein and Friedman were brought in after the performances had been filmed. They came to the project with a long history of working on documentaries ranging from “The Celluloid Closet” to “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.”

The first thing they did was sit down with Mac and begin eliminating certain songs for a variety of reasons. That first edit resulted in approximately 20% of the show being cut.

Epstein and Friedman put together what they considered to be a reasonable representation of the show. The initial editing resulted in a film with a running time of three-and-half hours.

Epstein laughs and says that at that point they were almost suicidal trying to decide how they would ever be able to cut anymore from the production.

“But it is a whittling process,” Epstein says. “You have a big chunk of marble, and you are carving and carving and carving until the shape emerges,” Epstein says. “That just takes time.”

One big factor in putting together a production that uses so much popular music is that a fee must be paid for the rights. Some of the songs are in public domain so no fee had to be paid but others came with a huge price tag. The final product includes 50 songs.

Friedman says, “A lot of songs were in the public domain from the 18th and 19th Centuries. Once we got to the 20th Century, we had music supervisors to help us. All of that happened late in post-production once we knew the songs that we would be using.”

The task the filmmakers faced went beyond just making sure they had selected the right musical numbers to show the diversity of Mac’s performance. It also had to be more than just being a presentation of the spectacle from makeup to costuming. They had to make sure that all the commentary Mac makes in terms of politics, social injustice, inequality and freedom were clearly presented.

Epstein points to the much-heralded skill Mac has of being able to combine entertainment and social commentary as the key to helping make this a balanced film.

“That’s who he is as an artist, so it was our responsibilities to represent that and be true to the spirit of who Taylor is as an artist,” Epstein says. “It’s always a balance between entertainment and message but that was just embedded in the fabric of what Taylor created.”

The difficulty was that Mac was able to deal with numerous narrative threads over the 24-hour performance. Epstein and Friedman wanted to make sure they hit on as many of Mac’s themes as possible. They also had their own ideas of what themes needed to be made stronger and to do that they interviewed Mac and his creative team. That gave them even more footage, but they had to make sure the important stories – the history of the United States, Mac’s personal history, an audience surviving 24 hours – were woven together.

Epstein and Friedman ended up working on the project for three years. That included putting together a 50-minute sampler that could be used to sell the project to film distributors and television companies.

They spent a year trying to put together a deal. Once the finding was in place, they spent eight months editing and re-editing the footage to create the final film.

Friedman emphasizes that it was a “long eight months.”