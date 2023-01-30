Chuck D is an executive producer on the PBS documentary “Fight the Power” How Hip Hop Changed the World. (Photo courtesy of PBS)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Carlton Douglas Ridenhour – who is better known as rapper Chuck D – has lived through the 50-year history of hip hop including being the frontman for Public Enemy. He has seen that while the musical format was becoming a global sensation, it was only the negative parts that were generally covered by mainstream media.

He wanted to make sure that the other side of hip-hop was represented and that resulted in the PBS documentary “Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World.” The four-part offering debuts at 9 p.m. on Jan. 31 on Valley PBS.

Chuck D, an executive producer of the documentary series, says, “This is a perfect voice to be able to talk about that other side of hip hop that usually doesn’t roll up into the mainstream press as the controversial point of view.

“What this music has and what it issues very clearly is a point of view that really harks into folk music, protest music, and also speaking directly to political underpinnings of where we stand as a culture. Sometimes it becomes controversial, because it speaks back.”

What Chuck D and his producing partner, Lorrie Boula, have created with “Fight the Power” is an examination of the struggle, triumph and resistance brought to life through hip hop. Chuck D has called hip hop “the Black CNN” because it brought stories of the street to the mainstream.

The documentary features interviews with the MCs, DJs, graffiti artists, filmmakers, politicians and opinion formers who created and shaped the direction of hip hop as it grew from an underground movement in the Bronx to the most popular music genre in the U.S.

Boula explains the documentary also examines the four elements of hip hop that don’t often get discussed: break dancing, MCing, DJing and graffiti. It also speaks to the power of people and how the whole art form was born.

She adds, “What’s different about our series is while we’re telling the story of hip hop as a revolutionary political tool, it’s speaking truth to power through 50 years. We are not as much deep diving into a 50‑year history, which has already been done, and we feel as though we are trying to tell a different aspect of hip hop. “

Participants in the documentary include Killer Mike, Will.i.am, Monie Love, Ice-T, Roxanne Shante and MC Lyte. They help paint the picture of the unique relationship between hip-hop and the political history of the U.S.

Chuck D is a major part of hip-hop history but he didn’t originally plan on being part of the music world when he was growing up in New York.

“I wanted to be a graphic designer and illustrator. I was a phenom in high school, college,” Chuck D says. “I was able to look at graffiti artists and be able to judge them, who was dope and who wasn’t, or who was great and who wasn’t good, you know? So I loved the music from the technical aspect. And that’s what caught my entrance in 1976.

“But there was no such thing as hip-hop records until 1979. So debatably, hip-hop was this thing that I always thought was our extension of creativity. The technology is what turned me on. The two tables turn, the mixer. No, you don’t have a band. Oh, it sounds a little bit like what you hear on radio stations. The music can go on and on and be manipulated through records.”

His impact on the genre runs deep. Not only did he co-found Public Enemy in 1985 with Flavor Flav, he was a member of Prophets of Rage. Along the way, Chuck D was nominated for six Grammys and received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award as a member of Public Enemy. He was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

“Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World” might seem like it is different from the general programming seen on PBS but Bill Gardner, Vice President of Multiplatform Programming and Head of Development for PBS, stresses it is just another example of the network trying to reach a broad audience.

“We’re the public broadcast service. We try to reach as much of the American public as we possibly can. Across our various platforms, we have different kinds of audiences who engage with our content in different ways,” Gardner says. “This is a history show in the vein of all the great histories that we do.

“It really describes the whole birth of a particular art and genre, but also it’s a commentary on American history of that time period.”

The second episode of “Fight the Power” will be broadcast at 9 p.m. Feb. 14 with episodes three and four set to air back-to-back starting at 9 p.m. Feb. 21. The series will also be available to stream on PBS.org, YouTube and the PBS app timed to the broadcast.