“Ferrari” is set in 1957, a turbulent time in the life of race car magnet Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver). The car company that he and his wife, Laura (Penelope Cruz), built is in major financial trouble. While they are dealing with the death of their own son, Ferrari’s illegitimate child with his mistress (Shailene Woodley) has been exposed. And, his push to find success on the race track results in a major tragedy during the 1,000-mile Mille Miglia.

All of this is tremendous material to build a story that should be full of anger, grief, obsession and pride. The elements are there but the presentation always seems to be stuck in second gear from Driver’s dower performance to Italian accents that come and go with the changing wind.

Director Michael Mann took three distinct paths to tell this tale. There is the overall story of the car company, and the place Ferrari has in racing history. Then there is the marital battle that takes the company to the brink of disaster. Finally, there is the effort to show Ferrari’s softer side through his life with his mistress.

The most volatile and interesting of the three is the look at the married couple. Because Driver’s performance generally stays at one steady emotional note, it suggests that Ferrari always comes at a problem with a direct and constant approach. This establishes the character but by the end there is a dullness that overcomes the sense of steadiness.

The best moments for Driver come when he and Cruz are clashing. She brings enough passion and emotional power to a scene to shake Driver temporarily out of the doldrums. Without Cruz, the film would not have had any strong emotional beats.

When the story shifts to Ferrari’s life with Lina Lardi (Woodley) and their son, Piero (Giuseppe Festinese), the emotional level drops dramatically. This storyline remains so vague that it is difficult to really understand Lina’s place in the world. Because her accent is so weak, there is no way of knowing if she is Italian or an American who has moved to the country.

Ferrari seems to care for them more than his wife, but Driver’s emotionless performance leaves a lot of that story a mystery. It doesn’t help that Woodley comes across like she has wandered in from a different movie. She and Driver never make a connection leaving that story element dead on the side of the road.

Then there is the racing element of the film. Mann does his best to show how dangerous the world of Formula 1 racing was in the 1950s. That starts with a dramatic training run crash that loses some of its power because of weak computer-generated animation.

The biggest exposure of the dangers comes during the 1,000-mile race. Again, weak computer work takes away some of the emotional punch, but the aftermath is very visual.

Once again, the stoic approach by Driver to the catastrophe takes away what could have been a very powerful moment. It is a place where a stronger performance was needed but never comes.

Sprinkled into the story are a few glimpses of the drivers on the team. Generally, they are not developed except for Patrick Dempsey as driver Piero Taruffi. Just like Woodley, his casting seems odd, and it only gets worse as his accent is so weak his nationality is never made clear.

It is surprising that Mann’s efforts with “Ferrari” come up so short. This is the second time he has made a film dealing with the car company owner as he was the executive producer of “Ford v Ferrari” in 2019. That film should have given him a good starting spot.

Instead of creating a detailed biopic as he did with “The Aviator” and “Ali,” Mann has directed a tale where the principal player lacks any real emotions, the racing sequences never rise above an average speed and the variation on the Italian accents is so constant it is a major distraction.

That leaves “Ferrari” a weak contender in the race for the box office.

Movie review

Ferrari

Grade: C-

Cast: Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey.

Director: Michael Mann

Rated: R for language, graphic images, violence, sexual content

Running time: 130 minutes.