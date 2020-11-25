‘Fatman’ offers fun version of holiday entertainment

(KGET) — The selection of new entertainment options are a little limited after Thanksgiving. Here are a few of your options.

“Fatman” Grade 3 ½ stars: This film recently became available through digital platforms like Video on demand and it definitely should be on your radar. It’s the best movie featuring a crusty Santa Claus since the release of “Bad Santa.”

Mel Gibson takes on the role of the “fatman” that is a very modern version of the holiday icon. The super-efficient business Chris Cringle (Gibson) is running in the snowy north is having financial problems. This might be the last year for Santa to make his global deliveries.

That’s when the military comes to his assistance. Cringle is offered a major government contract that would take only a couple of months but fund his gift-giving business for the year. Je reluctantly agrees.

At the same time, a disgruntled 12-year-old boy who got coal as a gift has hired a hitman (Walton Goggins) to kill Santa. It is the ultimate act of revenge that leads to a battle between those who are naughty and nice that rivals “Die Hard.”

Gibson’s grumpy performance (his best work in years) coupled with a smart script by directors Ian Nelms and Eshom Nelms make this a fun holiday production. It has its dark moments but this look at the holidays is so original that the darkness just adds to the fun factor.

New on DVD and Blu-ray as of Nov. 24

“32 Weeks”: Young woman with amnesia is torn between the new man in her life that she can’t remember and her ex who she can’t forget.

“The Jewish Soul: Ten Classics of Yiddish Cinema”: Among the titles included in the set are Jewish King Lear and Three Daughters.

“Better Call Saul: Season Five”: Jimmy McGill’s decision to practice law as Saul Goodman creates unexpected waves of change throughout Albuquerque’s legal and illegal circles.

“Mom: The Complete Seventh Season”: Features the final episodes starring Anna Faris.

“Mellow Mud”: Harsh circumstances force a resourceful and determined Latvian teen to mature beyond her years.

‘Riverdale: The Complete Fourth Season”: The network series based on the Archie comic books continues its dark tales of teen life in Riverdale.

“Peninsula”: Soldier who previously escaped a diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation.

“Ealing Studios Comedy Collection”: Features four of the best British comedies from the Golden Age of British Comedy.

Available through digital platforms

“She is the Ocean”: Documentary follows nine woman who all share a love of the sea. Can be seen through Video on Demand.

“Girl”: Young woman (Bella Thorne) returns to her small hometown to exact revenge on her abusive father only to discover someone murdered him the day before.