Mayan Lopez describes starring in the new NBC comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez” with her father George Lopez, as a “gift of a lifetime.” In a case of like father, like daughter, she credits him with her desire to be a comedian.

“The inception of my love of comedy started at a young age. And the ‘George Lopez’ show started when I was 5 years old, and so I’ve been around sound sets like the ‘George Lopez’ show. Those are my family,” Mayan Lopez says. “And now, we’re coworkers, and for the sake of our relationship, there has to be some emotional separation.

“But the bond and the love shows very clearly on screen not just with my dad but with the entire cast of ‘Lopez vs. Lopez.’ And so it is just a beautiful, beautiful thing.”

The new comedy that launches at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 on NBC tells the story of a working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. The cast also includes Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez and Matt Shively.

George Lopez often deals with waves of nostalgia when working with his daughter as he flashes back to various times in their lives. Working with her was something he never imagined would ever happen.

Part of that is because George Lopez has been a busy performer with television, movies and comedy tours. On television, he produced and starred in “Lopez,” a semi-autobiographical single camera sitcom for two seasons on TV Land. In 2014, Lopez co-created and starred in the multi-camera ensemble comedy “Saint George” for FX.

He hosted TBS’ inaugural late-night talk show, “Lopez Tonight,” for two seasons, marking Lopez’s return to series television after co-creating, writing, producing and starring in ABC’s “George Lopez,” which ran for six seasons.

Mayan Lopez has some catching up to do. She received extensive training at the Conservatory Program at Second City Chicago and Columbia College Chicago’s Comedy Writing and Performance Program while honing her improv skills while performing with various improv troupes. Her credits include “Handsome: A Netflix Murder Mystery,” “Other People,” “Jersey” and “Mr. Troop Mom.”

One misconception Mayan Lopez has had to face is that many think her road to comedy was easy because of her famous father. The main thing her father gave to her was a respect for hard work as she watched her father work on set and behind the scenes on “George Lopez.”

“Some of my greatest memories are sitting on the cameras and having to be really still as they were making a take. I got the bug,” Mayan Lopez says. “My dad and I always joked that I got being very quick from him.

“It’s genetic, and it’s proven here. And I got to really fall in love, and that love has only grown in this show and that it’s surreal that I’ve watched my dad do this and now I get to have the honor and privilege of playing alongside him in something that’s so personal to us and our family. And it’s the dream, the dream of a lifetime.”

Executive producer Bruce Helford – the man behind TV series such as “The Drew Carey Show” and “George Lopez” – has enjoyed getting to watch the father and daughter working together. He is amazed at how both are able to infuse elements of their own lives into the scripts.

There are many times when Helford has watched a scene being filmed and realized it was the characters talking but a conversation between a real father and daughter. He calls that a wonderful experience.

It is not only strange to be in front of the same cameras as her father but Mayan Lopez has had to deal with playing a variation of herself who also goes by the name Mayan Lopez. She has found that she keeps learning more about her father whether she is on character or just being herself.

George Lopez is getting the chance to continue as a teacher for his daughter.

“I’ve told Mayan a few times, I said, ‘I’m going to tell you something my grandmother never told me. I want you to be happy.’ I always told Mayan that she should never be anywhere she didn’t feel comfortable,” George Lopez says. “It’s almost like I say in ‘Bewitched,’ when Tabitha could move something across to her crib and you realize that she had the power that Bewitched had.

“I told Mayan, ‘Sometimes these things are going to come into your head, but don’t always say them because they might not always be kind. They’re going to be funny. But give yourself a few seconds to taking to understand what you might be saying and always trust your instinct.’”