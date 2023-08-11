Jason Momoa plays the villain in the new “Fast X” release. (Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures)

The latest offering in the “Fast & Furious” franchise speeds into stores as a new DVD and Blu-ray release.

“Fast X” Grade C-: The multi-car pile-up that is “Fast X” is either an example of how there are no original ideas left in a franchise that ran out of gas five films ago or just the fact that no one cares anymore because they know moviegoers will buy tickets even if the film is a total wreck. In the case of this clunker, it is a bit of both.

Don’t worry if you haven’t seen “Fast Five.” A major part of “Fast X” features flashback scenes, characters talking about how those who have been fast and furious have escaped the law and an endless string of cameo appearances. If anyone even walked across a scene in one of the nine previous movies, they are back like a celebrity game of Whack-a-Mole.

This franchise has gone from a tale anchored in a reality dealing with street racing to a point where the action sequences are more unbelievable than the Coyote’s efforts to catch the Roadrunner. A certain degree of improbability is acceptable in a massive action film but eventually the laws of physics do trump everything else.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Aug. 8

“Other People’s Children”: A woman faces a tough emotional question that will change her future.

“Enter the Dragon”: The Bruce Lee film is being re-released to mark its 50th anniversary.

“The Machine”: Stand-up comedian and his father are kidnapped by the Russian mob.

“Seire”: Skeptic begins to believe in a Korean tradition connected to the early weeks of a Baby’s life.

“Graphic Desires”: Man falls in love with a woman after a steamy meeting online but finds her evasive.

“Aloners”: Call center worker must face challenges of new people in her secluded life.

“97 Minutes”: Officials have only 97 minutes to figure out how to stop a hijacked airplane headed for Los Angeles.

“Night of the Assassin”: An assassin goes into hiding to seek a cure for a long-dormant disease without revealing his identity.

“1921: Season 1”: The streaming series tells the story of a multi-generational ensemble as they fight for their legacies to endure and hope that those they depend on will return to the places and people they call home.

“Sun Moon”: Woman left at the altar on her wedding day goes on a trip to find a way to heal.

Available through digital platforms

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”: Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse where he encounters a team of Spider-People. It will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on Sept. 5.

“Asteroid City”: Junior Stargazers and Space Cadets assemble for the annual Asteroid Day celebration, but the competition is upended by world-changing events. It will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Aug. 15.

“Dampyr”: Con artist wanders through the war-torn Balkan countryside making money out of ridding superstitious villagers of imaginary monsters.

“Sanctified”: Outlaw left for dead by his gang is nursed back to healthy by a Catholic nun.