The multi-car pile-up that is “Fast X” is either an example of how there are no original ideas left in a franchise that ran out of gas five films ago or just the fact that no one cares anymore because they know moviegoers will buy tickets even if the film is a total wreck. In the case of this clunker, it is a bit of both.

Dom Toretto – as portrayed through the wooden acting of Vin Diesel – finds himself and his family members being hunted by the law. This franchise has been filled with people who wander between law and lawlessness on a regular basis, so this approach is nothing new. Having them on the run sets up a branching out of the group to multiple storylines that are equally trite and predictable.

Their troubles with the law comes after the obligatory scene where Dom drones on and on about the importance of family. Director Louis Leterrier (“Clash of the Titans”) even drags out Rita Moreno to give Toretto a pep talk on family.

This family element is so big that anyone who is a relative of someone who has been in any of the “The Fast and the Furious” films gets to show up in this production. It is all part of the effort to fill the movie with so many bits and pieces, the lack of a cohesive story isn’t as obvious.

What passes as the idiotic story arc features Jason Momoa as the villain who wants to make Toretto suffer. His anger goes back to 2011 in “Fast Five” when Toretto was part of a bank vault heist that resulted in death and destruction. One of those deaths is what has sent Momoa’s character on his melodramatic quest for revenge on Toretto by hurting him and his family.

He should show them clips of his performance in this film if he wants to inflict the most pain. Someone forgot to tell Monoa that he is supposed to be maniacal and not comical if there is any chance of real tension. At least his work as “Aquaman” is no longer the biggest blemish on his career.

Don’t worry if you haven’t seen “Fast Five.” A major part of “Fast X” features flashback scenes, characters talking about how those who have been fast and furious have escaped the law and an endless string of cameo appearances. If anyone even walked across a scene in one of the nine previous movies, they are back like a celebrity game of Whack-a-Mole.

Ironically, a film that pounds the message of keeping the family together has a script by Dan Mazeau and Justin Lin that sends the players in a variety of different directions. Having Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Tyrese Gibson deal with an explosion setup in Rome gives the pair the chance to continue their roles as the bickering buddies.

The fist fight between them is as useless as an appearance by Pete Davidson as an arms dealer. His role is for comic relief but that is redundant since the entire script is laughable.

This franchise has gone from a tale anchored in reality dealing with street racing to a point where the action sequences are more unbelievable than the Coyote’s efforts to catch the Roadrunner. A certain degree of improbability is acceptable in a massive action film but eventually the laws of physics trump everything else.

Buried under all of the celebrity appearances and endless chatter about family are some high-octane driving sequences. They go beyond the levels of absurdity but that has become the trademark of the franchise. Those who have a need for speed will get a big ride once again.

It is never a good thing to give away major spoilers in a review but in this case, there is no getting around it. “Fast X” is just a 141-minute commercial to promote the next film in the franchise. After long driving scenes, numerous fights and even a car race, “Fast X” ends with numerous cliffhangers.

The lack of effort by everyone involved leaves “Fast X” as such a disappointment, it should have been called “The Fast and the Frivolous.”

Movie review

Fast X

Grade: C-

Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Chis “Ludacris” Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Sung Kang, Brie Larson, John Cena.

Director: Louis Literrier

Rated: PG-13 for violence, language, action sequences

Running time: 141 minutes.