‘Farmer,’ ‘Resident Evil’ among new viewing options

(KGET) — This week’s new entertainment options include a film that looks at romance during the holidays and a special release of a popular film franchise in a boxed set.

“The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland” Grade 2 ½ stars: Romance is in the holiday air when a famous model and a farmer with a young daughter reunite in this new offering available through Video on Demand and on DVD. The town is in danger of losing their beloved Santaland festival, but miracles can happen with a little love, family and faith.

Jenn Gotzon plays Belle, a successful model who has started to lose faith in herself and her career choice. She returns to a place that she visited as a youth to find what she has lost.

Belle finds more than she expected as she runs into Josh – played by Jim E. Chandler – who was her pen pal when they were young. He is facing his own problems as Santaland is in trouble.

This is a sweet holiday movie with a strong message about the power of faith and love.

“The Resident Evil Collection” Grade 3 stars: The films based on the video game franchise are being released in one set. This is the first time all six films will be available on 4K Ultra HD disc with High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos audio.

The film franchise stars Milla Jovovich as Alice, a superhuman security expert pitted against the sinister Umbrella Corporation as the world’s population is transformed into flesh-eating creatures by one of its most dangerous biological weapons. It is the performance by Jovovich that makes the series work.

Included in the set are “Resident Evil,” “Resident Evil: Apocalypse” (both the original theatrical version and an extended cut), “Resident Evil: Extinction,” “Resident Evil: Afterlife,” “Resident Evil: Retribution” and “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.” Also included are hours of bonus content across all six films, including archival featurettes that have been previously unavailable on discs.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray

“The Broken Hearts Gallery”: Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan) is a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City who also is an emotional hoarder.

“Hero on the Front”: World War I hero Aníbal Milhais is haunted by memories of war.

“Death of Me”: Couple try to piece together events of a night they don’t remember. Maggie Q stars.

“Sleepless Beauty”: Twisted story about a young woman, Mila, who is kidnapped by a mysterious organization known as Recreation.

“Unhinged”: Woman makes a mistake of making the wrong driver mad. Russell Crowe stars.

“A Girl Missing”: The quiet, routine life of a private home nurse is shattered after one of the family’s teenage daughters is kidnapped.

“2067”:, Earth has been ravaged by climate change and humanity is forced to live on artificial oxygen in 2067. The only hope comes in the form of a message from the future.

“You’re Looking at Me Like I Live Here and I Don’t”: Documentary about an opinionated septuagenarian, wanders on a soul-searching odyssey through her Alzheimer’s & Dementia care unit is being re-released to mark the 10th anniversary.

“The New Mutants”: Several young mutants are being held for psychiatric monitoring in an isolated hospital.

“Westworld: Season Three: The New World”: Events surrounding the adult amusement park unfold three months after the end of season two. Evan Rachel Wood stars.

“Dragnet”: The 1954 feature film based on the TV series starring Jack Webb as Sgt. Joe Friday is being re-released.

Available through digital platforms

“The Nest”: Jude Law stars in this story of a family who looks to start a new life only to discover hidden problems. Can be seen through Video on Demand.

“Forget Me Not”: Man struggling with a personal tragedy, has a chance meeting with a beautiful bartender that could lead to love.

“Disrupted”: Thriller that unfolds against the collateral damage of gentrification and race-related tensions rooted in modern day Oakland.