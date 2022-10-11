A second season of the Disney+ series “Big Shot” will be available on the streaming service starting Oct. 12. John Stamos returns to the role of disgraced college basketball coach Marvyn Korn who has become such an outcast the only job he can find is coaching a high school girls basketball team.

Stamos and Yvette Nicole Brown again get to share their years of experience with the cast of young actors who play the members of the basketball team including Cricket Wampler, Tiana Le, Tisha Custodio, Nell Verlaque, Sophia Mitrio Schloss, and Sara Echegaray.

The second season picks up with the team having won a major game against their biggest rivals and their coach deciding to stay rather than return to the college ranks. Three big themes of the first season were family, teamwork and sacrifice.

Sara Echeagaray – who plays Ava – says there is the obvious family element with the coach and his daughter. At the same time, family is very important when it comes to the team.

“It’s kind of like a tight knit family,” Echeagaray says. “We are all there for each other at the end of the day. I think that is so beautiful and you will see a lot more of that in season two.”

Being a supporting acting family has been very important for the young actors because many of them came to “Big Shot” with little or no experience. Echeagaray’s main way of showing off her creativity before being cast in the Disney+ show was through TikTok where she has gained seven million followers.

Tisha Custodio – who plays Mouse – was discovered acting at a very young age and did her training at the Orange County School of the Arts, Shakespeare Orange County and also the CalArts intensive acting program. “Big Shot” is her first major professional acting role.

The family element is something Sophia Mitrio Schloss deals with constantly playing Emma Korn, the daughter of the basketball coach. She not only gets to play all of the elements that come with the father-daughter situation but also sees family moments at school and with the team.

“There are lots of little overlapping family elements,” Schloss says. “I really love the dynamic between Marvyn and Emma. It is very real. It is often very painful to watch because they clash a lot. But the underlying thing is how much they love each other.

“It is such a wonderful thing to get to portray and see on screen a father and daughter who are very different in a lot of ways but also similar in a lot of ways.”

Schloss came to “Big Shot” with experience dealing with family on screen as she played a devoted daughter of a soldier in the drama “Sadie.” Her credits also include the film “Potato Dreams of America.” Schloss already understands that collaborating is vital when it comes to acting and “Big Shot” has helped her understand how to share her ideas with a lot of people in the best possible way.

Nell Verlaque agrees with her co-stars as to how important all of the different family elements are to the series. What she sees through scenes with the team is how important teamwork and leaving your ego at the door is to being successful.

Verlaque was cast on “Big Shot” after graduating from college. She also has found time to star in the Lifetime film “Secrets in a Small Town” and guest star on the CBS legal drama “Bull.” With “Bog Shot” she has found a way to grow as an actor because of those around her.

“As a team it helps us much more as actors because you are on a set where you have to work together to create the best outcome,” Verlague says. “With basketball, we had that added element.

“It brought the girls a lot closer together. It made those dynamics much more clearer and fun to watch.”

Oakland native Tiana Le – who plays Destiny – began training as a dancer, jazz and blues vocalist, studying piano and guitar, and began musical theater when she was just 7 years old. Her credits include the recurring role of Dayniece in the first season of the HBO series “Insecure.”

Le has found working on “Big Shot” to be a joy because the young performers playing the members of the basketball squad see themselves as a team.

“In season one we had a huge basketball training camp where we all got really close,” Le says. “We all became that team. We had a real team dynamic that you see when we have our school scenes and when we are on the court.

“We learned you really have to rely on those girls standing next to you.”

One of those she depends on is Cricket Wampler who comes to “Big Shot” with several credits including guest starring roles on “Mr. Robinson,” “Crash & Bernstein” and “About a Boy.” The Ohio native is a trained dancer and choreographer, skills that help her with the scenes on the basketball court.