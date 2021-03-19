‘Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ provides entertainment punch

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan star in the new Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” (Photo courtesy of Disney+)

(KGET) — Marvel’s latest effort to create the same kind of dominance in the television world that the company has had with films is a top entertainment offering this week.

“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” Grade 3 ½ stars: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan return to their roles as Falcon and Winter Soldier for this new Disney+ series. That means Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes must team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities and their ability to deal with each other in the wake of the death of Captain America.

If there is one thing that became clear with Marvel’s first big foray into the streaming service world of Disney+ with “WandaVision” is that there needs to be some patience. That superb series slowly unfolded through the first three episodes before exploding into a marvelous masterpiece.

The first episode of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” starts slowly as the majority of the production is used to establish the characters. Newcomers to the Marvel Universe can use such an update but it comes across as a waste of time for loyal fans.

At least the story will have to movie at a quicker pace as there are only six episodes in the series. And, there is enough in the first episode – including the kind of opening battle scene usually reserved for feature films – to show that this series has the potential to be as good as “WandaVision.”

New on DVD and Blu-ray

“Promising Young Woman” Grade 3 /12 stars: The film features all of the familiar elements of a tale of revenge. The fact that director/writer Emerald Fennell (“Killing Eve”) approaches each part of the story with a very fresh slant makes the extremely familiar theme come across as fresh and original.

Toss in a nearly flawless performance by Carey Mulligan (“An Education”) – that should earn her a second Oscar nomination -and “Promising Young Woman” doesn’t just have promise but delivers completely.

It’s a killer of a thriller.

“Abandoned: Angelique’s Isle”: Two newlyweds fight to survive a brutal winter in the wilderness.

“Songbird”: A few brave souls fight for freedom in a world devastated by a pandemic.

“The Cat Returns”: Animated tale of a feline who offers a royal life to a young girl.

“With – A Journey to the Slow Life”: Musical tale about the trend that embraces the concept of taking a step back from today’s chaotic world.

“American Experience: The Codebreaker”: Elizebeth Smith Friedman is the groundbreaking cryptanalyst whose work decoding thousands of messages for the U.S. government would send infamous gangsters to prison and bring down a massive Nazi spy ring in WWII.

“Whisper of the Heart”: Chance encounter with a mysterious cat sends a quiet schoolgirl on a quest for her true talent.

“Don’t Tell a Soul”: Crook and a security guard must forge an alliance. Rainn Wilson stars.

“Damn Yankees”: The 1958 film about a man who sells his soul to make his favorite baseball team winners is being re-released.

“Little England”: Two sisters fall for the same sea captain in this love story set in 1930’s Greece.

“Thundarr the Barbarian: The Complete Series”: A hero emerges on Earth after a cosmic accident changed the planet.

Being released through digital platforms

“SAS: Red Notice”: Only one man can stop a terrorist threat in the Channel Tunnel.