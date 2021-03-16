‘Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ next attack by Marvel

(KGET) — Marvel Studios became a super power at the box office under the guidance of Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer, Marvel. Since becoming the primary force behind the company’s Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2007, their films have pulled in almost $27 billion around the globe.

That was done through films from “Iron Man” to “Avengers: Endgame.” And, the assault on the box office continues with movies such as “Black Widow” waiting in the wings and new films featuring Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel in the works.

Now, the same attempt to rule television has been launched through the streaming service Disney+. The first offering – “WandaVision” – was a super success. Next up is “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” scheduled to begin airing March 19.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles as Falcon and Winter Soldier who have been part of the Marvel film world since 2016’s “Avengers: Civil War.” In the six-episode series, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes must team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities and their patience.

The original plan was for “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” to be released before “WandaVision” but the pandemic forced a schedule change. The timing is not as important as the fact the series offers a deeper look into the lives of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier that could not be done in the feature films.

Feige says, “So it was always the thought that we wanted to learn more about both of them. From the dailies of ‘Civil War,’ seeing them interact with each other as friends of a mutual best friend in Captain America, it was a very fun dynamic. And we thought if we ever had that opportunity, we’d watch a whole show with the two of them. And Disney+ finally gives us that opportunity.”

Everyone agreed telling their stories in six hour-long episodes was the best way. There were nine episodes of “WandaVision” but because they were each in the neighborhood of 30 minutes in length, the cost of making “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” was higher.

The cost was also higher because the new series has just as much action as the feature films. That was a must for Feige because he knows the audience for productions with the Marvel brand expects an intense thrill ride from start to finish.

“WandaVision” and “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” are just the start of Marvel programs for television. “Loki” – a series featuring Thor’s mischievous brother – will launch on June 11. The new series takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Other Marvel properties in the works include ‘Hawkeye,” “She-Hulk,” “Ms. Marvel” and “Moon Knight.” Because Feige became chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment in 2019, there is a tight connection between the productions being created for Disney+ and the feature film world. Events that transpired in “WandaVision” will flow directly into the new “Dr. Strange” movie.

This creates a situation where a second season of one of the TV series can be made or the storyline can move to the big screen. After “Ms. Marvel” debuts on Disney+, she will become part of the “Captain Marvel” sequel.

A big difference between the Marvel film and TV worlds is that there is weekly feedback with a series as new episodes debut. One thing Feige learned from “WandaVision” is that it attracted viewers who were not huge fans of the Marvel movies or comic books. That is exactly what Feige wants to do with all of the projects.

“The goal is to always continue that and to expand that and to expand the fans of Marvel,” Feige says. “The greatest compliment that we can get on a project – and we’ve been very lucky to get them on many things over the years – which is ‘I don’t usually like these kinds of movies’ or ‘I never read a comic, but I really enjoy X, Y, or Z.’”

“I think ‘WandaVision’ is an extreme example of that, but I think there is much to be found in everything we’re doing, including the upcoming ‘Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ with all the blasting and explosions, that will appeal to people, whether they’ve been following along with the MCU or not. That – at least – is the goal that we always strive for.”

Feige knows when it comes to the new Marvel productions on Disney+ there will always be different layers of understanding by the viewers. The key is to make sure there are no huge story barriers that keep someone from at least taking a look at the show. At the same time, there will always be elements for the die-hard Marvel fans.