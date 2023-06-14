Ever since Ezra Miller was cast to play The Flash in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” he has always felt like a bad selection. The combination of his bland acting with the goofy nature given to the speedster made each of his appearances super annoying.

In an effort to keep their film and TV franchises separate, the TV version of The Flash as played by Grant Gustin was not used in the movies. That doesn’t stop comparisons being made as where Miller plays The Flash as a bumbling do-gooder, Gustin brought a deep sense of humanity to the role.

Because Gustin is not used in the movie, the result is having to face a full film with Miller as the lead. At least in past movies he was nothing more than comedy relief.

That problem is doubled in the first half of the new feature film, “The Flash,” because of time traveling done by the hero. This creates a world where a current day Flash/Barry Allen and a Barry Allen/Flash from the past collide creating an irritating acting vortex by Miller. He is lucky the second half features far superior casting and a heavy dose of nostalgia that saves the production.

“The Flash” starts with a theme that has infested so many films based on DC Comics characters. Just like the never-ending retelling of how Batman’s parents were murdered, tales of The Flash always have him lamenting the death of his mother.

The Flash decides to go back in time to save his mom. This sets in motion the inevitable time problems that haunt so many films that use the gimmick. Any change in the past can have devastating consequences for the rest of the timeline. That’s the case here as The Flash finds himself stuck in the past with himself just days before Barry Allen gets his super speed.

He discovers that General Zod (Michael Shannon) has arrived to destroy the planet as he did in the film “Man of Steel.” Messing with the timeline has resulted in no Superman to save the day and The Flash must find allies to help him battle the Kryptonian killer.

Director Andy Muschietti does little to make the front half of the film interesting other than to try to explain the always complicated rules of time travel. Writer Christina Hodson gave him little to use as she manages to take the already irritating Barry Allen and make him even more painful to watch.

Previous films featuring The Flash have never found the right balance of the superhero being uncertain of himself because the saving the world elements are all so new to him and he is just being goofy to the point of nauseum. The time change made the past Barry Allen one step above a court jester who never fully grasps the seriousness of the situation until a contrived ending.

Muschietti and Hodson wake up for the second half as they explore the changes in the world. Gone is the forgettable performance by Ben Affleck as Batman as he is replaced by the return of Michael Keaton to the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. No one has ever been able to capture the fun Keaton brought to playing the Caped Crusader and his return is worth the price of admission.

There is also the introduction of a new Supergirl as played by Sasha Calle. Unlike the more soft-spoken version of Superman’s cousin as played by the likes of Helen Slater and Melissa Benoist, Calle’s version is a tough and determined champion for the human race.

There is a clever point and a very muddled point in the second half that can’t be discussed too thoroughly without giving away key plot elements. In general, the clever point is the use of multiple timelines to reflect a multitude of characters who have existed in the DC Universe.

Seeing some of these characters is equal to the return of Keaton in the wonderful dose of nostalgia they produce. The only problem is that it all unfolds so quickly some of the best moments could be missed.

The muddled problem deals with time travel. This is never a good approach as the concept comes with too many rules and regulations. Efforts are often made to create new ground rules but in the end the result is always a storyline that can be dismissed with a few logical arguments.

All of this sets up “The Flash” as a production with two distinct halves. Try to endure the beginning using the knowledge that it does get better, a lot better.

Movie review

The Flash

Grade: C

Cast: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Ben Affleck, Michael Shannon.

Director: Andy Muschietti

Rated: PG-13 for action sequences, strong language, partial nudity

Running time: 144 minutes.