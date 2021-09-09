Extended version of ‘Justice League’ now available

The four-hour version of “Justice League” is now available on DVD and Blu-ray. (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.)

One of the new DVD releases this week offers an expanded version of a superhero tale.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Grade 3 stars: The version of “Justice League” that played in theaters has already been released on DVD and Blu-ray. That was the version that had more of the influence of Joss Whedon on it than Snyder.

Warner Bros. opted to spend millions more and let Snyder complete the film that he wanted and that version is now available on DVD and Blu-ray. The question is whether the new “Justice League” is worth buying if you already own the first version.

Snyder’s version certainly gives you more for your money as his final product is more than twice as long coming in at just over four hours. But, more doesn’t always mean better.

There are expanded stories for each of the heroes and in the case of Cyborg (Ray Fisher) as the extra details of his life help give the character more depth. The added material for the other characters doesn’t help as much.

The biggest difference comes at the end. The theatrical release played more like a typical superhero tale with Flash (Ezra Miller) and Superman (Henry Cavill) spending more time saving people than fighting the main threat.

And that main threat is a lot more intense. Instead of a battle with Steppenwolf as the finale, the team gets to take on the DC Comics version of Thanos in Darkseid. The addition of Darkseid to the story is almost reason enough to pick up the extended cut.

There is also a really engaging bonus ending with Batman (Ben Affleck) and the Joker. That moment is priceless.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will feature a Dolby Atmos soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead.

It should be noted that Snyder’s version has ramped up violence in language that pushed the film from a PG-13 rating to an R.

The original version of “Justice League” was acceptable but not too powerful. The Snyder version gains some strength but there are some dull moments during the four hours. The main reasons to pick up the new version have to do with the addition of Darkseid and The Joker.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Sept. 7

“15 Girl Power Adventures!”: The DVD includes 15 stories about confidence and courage as told through the girls of “PBS Kids.”

“A Life at Stake”: The 1955 film starring Angela Lansbury looks at the deadly business of romance.

“Great White”: Tourist trip turns into a nightmare for five passengers when their seaplane goes down near a shipwreck.

“Higher Ed”: Man goes into hiding at a college when he becomes the target for a drug dealer.

“Village of the Vampire”: Woman searches for her sister, a young journalist who went missing while investigating a series of unfortunate events.

“The Gateway”: Down-on-his-luck social worker finds himself in over his head when he tries to protect his client from her recently paroled husband.

“The Soul of the Midnight Special”: The 10-disc set includes performances by James Brown, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Al Green, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle and The O’Jays.

“Young Sheldon: The Complete Fourth Season”: The CBS comedy continues to look at the early years of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage).

“Together, Together”: Relationships are tested when a woman becomes a surrogate for a single man in his 40s. Ed Helms stars.