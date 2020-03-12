Explosive ‘Bombshell’ is available on DVD, Blu-ray

An Oscar-winning story based on true events and a film featuring a very dramatic role for a top comedian are among the new DVD and Blu-ray releases as of March 10.



“Bombshell” grade 3 stars: The Oscar-nominated film based on the true story of three women who risked everything to stand up to the man who made working conditions miserable for them. It is a strong story about the horrors of the workplace made to feel very real through two superb performances.



“Bombshell” looks at the how Fox News head Roger Ailes created a toxic atmosphere when he presided over the news department. It took three women –played by Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman – to shine a light on what was happening.



Theron turns in a transformative performance as Megyn Kelly but it is the unforgettable work by John Lithgow that drives this production. His Ailes is as slimy as he is disgusting.



Workplace dramas are hard to pull off because there isn’t a lot of action. Director Jay Roach substitutes raw emotions and explosive confrontations for the missing action.



“Uncut Gems” Grade 2 stars: Give Adam Sandler credit for being willing to move out of his comfort zone of comedy to take on a heavy dramatic role. He did that with “Punch-Drunk Love” to great reviews but his work in “Uncut Gems” isn’t as strong.



Sandler plays a jeweler who makes a high-stakes bet that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. To enjoy the win he must find the balance between business and family.



There is a deep darkness to this film that should have been a lure to see what exists when the lights are turned on but instead it acts as a wall. Sandler’s not good enough as a dramatic actor to break through.



Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of March 10



“Spies in Disguise”: Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) team up to save the world. The hitch is Lance gets inadvertently transformed into a pigeon.



“Masked and Anonymous”: Bob Dylan plays a former traveling troubadour who is sprung from jail by his manager to headline a highly sketchy benefit concert for a decaying America.



“Jamestown: The Complete Collection”: Life in the American colony is disrupted with new arrivals.



“Charlie’s Angels”: Kristen Stewart stars in the latest version of the TV crime series about three women working for a detective agency.



“The Witch: Subversion”: Young girl discovers she cannot hide from her past.



“Inherit the Viper”: Drug-dealing siblings Kip (Josh Hartnett) and Josie (Margarita Levieva) face major danger when a deal goes fatally wrong,



“Temblores”: Director Jayro Bustamante sets his sights on an individual caught between two seemingly irreconcilable worlds.



“The Adventures of A.R.I: My Robot Friend”: The A.R.I.-9 robot a young boy finds at his dad’s tech job leads to big problems.



“The Affair: The Final Season”: Cable series that explores the emotional and psychological effects of an affair that destroyed two marriages.



“Nature: The Whale Detective”: Filmmaker Tom Mustill looks at the mysteries behind humpback whales.



“Whiskey Galore!” and “The Maggie”: This double-bill release features films from classic British cinema that have been digitally restored.



“Ancient Aliens: Season 12: Volumn 2”: Ancient astronaut theorists continue to explore evidence of extraterrestrial contact around the world.



“Little Joe”: Beautiful plant creation could have a deadly side.



Now available on Digital HD:



“1917”: Two soldiers must cross dangerous territory to deliver a message that will save thousands of lives. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on March 24.



“Little Women”: Director Greta Gerwig’s offers a modern adaption of the classic tale. Saoirse Ronan stars. It will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on April 7.



“Six New Ways to Die in America”: The film explores changing attitudes in the United States surrounding death.



“In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11”: Eight eye witnesses recall what they saw in the day of the terrorist attack.



“The New Pope: Season 1”: Jude Law and John Malkovich star in this series about a war connected to the Vatican.