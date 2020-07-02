‘Evil’ really good when it comes to writing, acting

Mike Colter and Katja Herbers star in “Evil.” (Photo courtesy of CBS)

The continued lack of movies in theaters has slowed the releases of feature films on DVD and Blu-ray. There are several seasons of TV series hitting stores being released this week.

“Evil: Season One”: There has not been a network television series since “The X-Files” that has done such a splendid job of offering evidence and arguments to both sides of a story. In this case, the stories have to do with contending with evil on both a scientific and religious level.

Mike Colter – who was so good in “Luke Cage” – plays David Acosta, a priest-in-training who has a very interesting past. He has been teamed with Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), a skeptical psychologist and single mother. Their job is to investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries. This includes supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.

The show is also similar to “The X-Files” in that it banks on solid acting and compelling writing to tell the tales. That makes it worth binge-watching the first season to be ready when the second season launches.

Other DVD and Blu-ray releases available as of June 30

“Masterpiece: Beecham House”: The six-part drama explores the life of the mysterious John Beecham.

“Force of Nature”: Disgraced cop must stop a group of thieves during a violent hurricane. Mel Gibson stars.

“NOVA: The Truth About Fat”: The series looks at the role fat plays in our lives.

“Dede”: Rejection of a forced marriage sets off a series of emotional problems. The film is based on a true story.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7”: Antics in the 99th precinct of the New York City Police Department continue. Andy Samberg stars.

“Strike Up the Band”: The 1940 film starring Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland is now available on Blu-ray.

“The Sinner: Season 3”: Investigation into the motives behind a violent act continues. Bill Pullman stars.

“Redcon-1”: Britain faces a deadly zombie outbreak.

Available on digital platforms

“Big Dogs”: Fashion photographer finds himself in the deadly world of drug dealing. Brett Cullen stars. Available through Prime Video.