Actors take extra care when dealing with a role that is based on a real person. That’s a necessity when the figure is someone who is well known or easily recognizable. Think Abraham Lincoln or Marilyn Monroe.

The attention to the facts is not as necessary when the role is based on a historical figure who is not a familiar face or name. That was the situation Martin Sensmeier found himself in taking the role of Willie Boy in the feature film “The Last Manhunt.”

The true story that is told in the film that will be released in selected theaters Nov. 18 and will also be available through digital platforms such as On Demand is based on the oral history of the Chemehuevi Indian tribe of Joshua Tree, CA. Willie Boy was a young Native American in 1909 who was forbidden to be with his lover, the daughter of the tribal chief.

That resulted in a fatal confrontation where Willie Boy accidentally shoots the tribal chief. He and his true love, Carlota (Mainei Kinimaka), begin an arduous trip across the Mojave Desert in hopes of getting away from the sheriff’s armed mounted posse and two Native American trackers who want to bring him to justice.

Sensmeier approached the role of Willie Boy as if he was a well-known figure in history. His decision was based on making the character as real as possible while showing deep respect.

“Willie Boy has family that is alive today. I wanted to do the work right for them,” Sensmeier says.

Guiding Sensmeier through his performance was director Christian Camargo. He was not the original selection to helm the production as Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”) – the film’s producer and co-writer with Thomas Pa’a Sibbet – was originally going to direct. Scheduling problems resulted in Momoa calling on Camargo to take over the project.

On the surface, the decision for Camargo to direct looks like a gamble as he is much better known as an actor. Before “The Last Manhunt,” Carmago’s only feature film directing work was the 2014 release “Days and Nights.” But, as a long-time resident of the Joshua Tree area where the true events unfolded, Camargo was well aware of the story long before the production started.

Camargo doesn’t have a lot of directing credits but he has put together a long list of acting credits. His resume includes “See,” Christian is one of the stars of “See,” ‘Wormwood,” “Hurt Locker,” “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Parts 1 & 2,” “National Treasure: Book of Secrets,” “Europa Report,” “House of Cards” and “Dexter.” He played Dracula on the Showtime series “Penny Dreadful.”

Although Carmago’s main job was directing the film, he cast himself in the film playing Sheriff Wilson.

The problem Camargo faced as the director with filming what is known as the last great manhunt of the wild west was being able to build tension despite there not being any fast chases or explosive encounters.

“There are not a lot of gunfights in the movie because that was the way the west was. Everyone thinks that there were a lot of gunfights but that just wasn’t the case,” Camargo says.

The director’s solution was to use the stark landscape as a backdrop to the tension between those hunting Willie Boy and the perils the young lovers faced. The world of the manhunt is one that shows the beauty of the land and the dangers it presents.

There was one main priority for Camargo in making “The Last Manhunt.” He wanted to get away from the standard type of movie in the western genre that focused on the battle between the Native Americans and those who took their land.

Carmargo wanted to make sure that members of the Native community like the movie. They have had reason to not like how Hollywood has told the story of Willie Boy with movies such as “Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here” where Robert Blake played Willie Boy.

He started with casting numerous Native Americans including: Sensmeier; Mainei Kinimaka as Carlota; Lily Gladstone as Carlota’s mother; and Zahn McClarnon as Carlota’s father. Other Native American actors in the film are Tantoo Cardinal, Raoul Trujillo and Brandon Oakes.

Sensmeier is part of the Tlingit and Koyukon/Athabaskan tribe of Alaska. He was raised in a Tlingit coastal community in Southeast Alaska and grew up learning and participating in the traditions of his people, while carrying on the native subsistence lifestyle that has been sustained for thousands of years.

His credits include “Frybread, Face and Me,” “Night of the Cooters,” “The Chickasaw Rancher,” “The Ice Road,” “The Liberator,” “Westworld,” “1883” and “Rutherford Falls.”