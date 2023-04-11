Directors are always looking for the best actors to star in their productions. That search becomes more complicated when the casting is for a sports movie. Either the actor must look comfortable enough playing the sport when cameras are rolling or those scenes have to be faked.

Martin Guigui, the writer/director of “Sweetwater,” wanted to find someone who could act and had basketball skills to portray Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton, one of the athletes who broke the color barrier in the NBA in the ‘40s. The feature film opens in theaters April 14.

A month before the filming was to start, Guigui had not cast the key role despite looking at more than 900 potential candidates. There were several current NBA players interested in playing Sweetwater but the filming was to take place while the professional basketball season was in full swing.

It was “Sweetwater” producer Darren Moorman who pointed out the video audition by Everett Osborne. Not only was Osborne an actor but he had played basketball in college and on a professional level in Australia.

“The minute I met Everett and we chatted, I knew that he had a kind of calling, which clicked with how there was something very spiritual in general about the making of this film,” Guigui says. “We selected Everett because of his connection, spiritually, to this story, and his acting talent. And some of those shots he took on the court were, unbelievably, first takes. So many times, his athletic skills saved us from reshoots.”

“Sweetwater” unfolds in the late 1940s when the National Basketball Association was made up of all white players. The best black players were barnstorming the country as The Harlem Globetrotters. Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton (Osborne) was by far the best of the touring group with his dazzling skills.

New York Knicks Coach Joe Lapchick (Jeremy Piven) saw Sweetwater as the man who could integrate the professional basketball world the way Jackie Robinson changed professional baseball. The only problem was Lapchick had to convince his boss, Knicks owner Ned Irish (Cary Elwes) and the rest of the owners of teams in the NBA that change would be beneficial for the league.

Osborne brought acting and basketball skills to the role, but he was lacking in one area.

“I knew nothing about Sweetwater. Once I got the script, I learned who the first African American to sign an NBA contract was,” Osborne says. “I was blown away.”

Sweetwater was one of three African Americans who signed NBA contracts in 1950. What Osborne discovered as he read the script and researched the players was that they not only created racial change but had a monumental impact on the way basketball would be played from that point.

Sweetwater brought some razzle-dazzle to the game from the way the ball was moved around the court to introducing the dunk.

“Sweetwater was the first to get a contract which opened the door for everyone else. Sweetwater was never one to take the credit for that,” Osborne says. “When the Knicks signed him, it made everyone else look at adding black players.

“Then he brought a flair and creativity to the game that we see to this day. It was Sweetwater’s style that brought fans to the game.”

Osborne, a Los Angeles native, began acting at the age of four. He graduated with a degree in Psychology from the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, where he was a member of the basketball team. After graduating, he landed the starring role as Dante Grand in Nike’s “Want it All” short film. His first television appearance was a guest spot on “Sistas,” followed by the guest lead on NBC’s “Chicago Fire.”

Acting and playing sports might seem like very different worlds but Osborne has found them to have a lot of similarities. Both require training, discipline and a lot of hard work to succeed. He also found that teamwork is vital. For Osborne, at the very heart of both, it all comes down to “human performance.” The only difference is which muscles are being used.

“Sweetwater” was almost the perfect job for Osborne as it allowed him to use both his acting and basketball skills.

“I have been playing basketball since I was a kid and acting since I was a child, so I was ready for both,” Osborne says. “I have so many stories inside me to tell but this one specifically hit home because I was able to connect and discover and put to camera some of the things that are interesting.” Osborne loves playing basketball and being in front of a camera, but his main passion is being an actor. The opportunity to tell stories, such as the history-making efforts of Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton, is what drives him.