Eugene Levy got out of his comfort zone to be the host of “The Reluctant Traveler.” (Photo courtesy of AppleTV+)

Emmy winner Eugene Levy has never hated traveling, he’s just never liked it. There was nothing appealing to him in terms of picking a location, going through the airport experience and then ending up facing the possibility of sightseeing.

So of course he was the selection to be the globe-trotting host for the new AppleTV+ eight-part series, “The Reluctant Traveler.” Each episode has him going to a location that has been selected, dealing with air travel and becoming a surrogate sightseer for viewers. His travels can be seen when the series debuts Feb. 24 on the streaming channel.

To be perfectly fair to Levy, he initially did reject the idea of being the host of the show. He wasn’t fully onboard with the concept until realizing the whole premise of the program is to show others who don’t like to travel that there is a good reason to hit the road.

“I don’t have a great sense of adventure. I’m not curious by nature. I’m not proud of any of this but it’s just a fact. So, I always thought I was the wrong person for this job when it was originally pitched to me,” Levy says. “I thought there were people who probably could handle a travel show better than me because I don’t have the attributes it takes to front a travel show.

“Luckily, they did not listen to me because this show has really been a good thing for me as a person.”

“The Reluctant Traveler” follows Levy as he visits Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the United States. He gets to explore the places and cultures in the areas he is visiting.

It wasn’t until he had a phone conversation with Levy – where he turned down the job – that producer David Brindley knew the show had to be tweaked to take advantage of the actor’s real reluctance to travel. With that change in mind, he telephone Levy again.

Levy says, “I get a call back saying, ‘Well, they want to have a conversation with you,’ and I kept thinking, okay, well then what’s the point? I’ve already said no. So I get on the phone with David and Allison from Apple TV+, and I went through a list of reasons why I’m not the person who should be doing this. I’m sure there’s somebody better who could be doing a show about luxury hotels around the world, and I tried to keep it light, you know? So I was getting laughs. Every reason I was saying, “I’m not the person,” I’d get a laugh on the other end of the phone and I’m thinking, well good, this is working.”

One of the reasons Levy was uncomfortable with the hosing job comes from the fact his career has had him playing characters in TV shows and films. His worked has ranged from “SCTV” to “American Pie” to “Schitt’s Creek.” The new series has Levy being himself.

The producers of “Reluctant Traveler” were big fans of Levy. But, they knew there were no guarantees that his comedy and acting skills would translate to hosting duties. They were quickly surprised to learn that Levy was just as comfortable being himself as he was in playing all those characters.

Levy often plays outgoing characters, a real switch from his own personality. He confesses to not being a very chatty person but once he was at the distant locations, Levy was forced to talk with the locals.

“I don’t really open up to people on my own quite naturally. So, these are things that I had to work on. I didn’t realize I’d be working on it on camera. But that’s kind of the way it is, the show, the way it’s been for me,” Levy says. “These locations have been quite fantastic. And, the bottom line to all of this is I’m making a connection with the people in every country that I’m traveling to.

“It’s the people that are getting me most excited talking to them and listening to them, and getting into their culture through conversations and spending time with them.”

Taking on the hosting duties for “Reluctant Traveler” was not the first time Levy had pushed himself outside his comfort zone. Despite the fact he had created “Schitt’s Creek” with his son, he found his role in the series of Johnny Rose to be the closest character to who he really is than any other role he had ever played.

The idea of being part of “Schitt’s Creek” made Levy nervous because he considered it to be a huge acting challenge. Despite his reluctance, that series was a hit. Now, he is looking for his reluctance to travel to give him another success story with “The Reluctant Traveler.”