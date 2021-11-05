‘Eternals’ have become part of Avengers Campus at Disneyland

Visitors to the Disney California Adventure Park will be able to see heroes from “The Eternals.” (Photo courtesy of Disney)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If seeing all of the heroes in the new Marvel movie “The Eternals” isn’t exciting enough for you, the Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort can help through its new attraction of the Avengers Campus.

The new land is dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of heroes. It allows park visitors to team up with the Avengers and their allies throughout the land and sling webs like Spider-Man on the all-new attraction, Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.

Avengers Campus attracts heroes from across the universe and even those who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Starting now, guests exploring at Avengers Campus may find themselves in the company of Eternals, experiencing a heroic encounter with the legendary Sersi, Kingo, or Phastos.

Their arrival is timed to the opening of the film that launched in theaters Nov. 5.

In the holiday spirit

Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates the most wonderful time of the year with the return of yuletide favorites and family traditions, “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” and “Grinchmas,” beginning Nov. 26. The holiday treats will continue through Jan. 2.

For “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” the quaint wizarding village of Hogsmeade is transformed to reflect the holiday spirit featuring merry décor and jolly ambiance. Guests can take delight in special holiday a cappella performances from the Hogwarts Frog Choir, stroll through the village shops while sipping a delicious Hot Butterbeer and enjoy savory festive fare at the Three Broomsticks.

The jolly “Grinchmas” Who-lebration returns as holiday park-goers will be rockin’ around the topsy-turvy 65 foot-tall “Grinchmas” tree in Universal Plaza, adorned with hundreds of ornaments and thousands of LED lights. Guests celebrate with The Grinch, his faithful dog Max and the Who-ville Whos, who will be performing on select nights.

Go to www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com for more information.

Stepping out

The “Disney Junior Dance Party!” has returned to Disney California Adventure Park.

This live show features songs, dazzling special effects and characters from Disney Junior TV shows. Disney Junior Dance Party! is hosted by Finn Fiesta and DJ Deejay, who encourage guests to sing and dance to their favorite Disney Junior songs.

The interactive atmosphere is designed for kids – along with their parents – to sing, dance and play along with favorite Disney Junior stars like Doc McStuffins, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from “Mickey and the Roadster Racers,” plus Vampirina from the hit Disney Junior series, “Vampirina.”