BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Disney animator/director Eric Goldberg has established himself as one of the company’s most talented artists since joining the Walt Disney Animation Studios as supervising animator of The Genie in 1992’s “Aladdin.” Just a few of his other contributions to the company include directing “Pocahontas” and key segments in “Fantasia/200,” animating Mini Maui in “Moana,” Louis in “The Princess and the Frog” and Phil in “Hercules.”

Despite having built such a distinguished career, there is one thing that makes Goldberg nervous – drawing Mickey Mouse. He is proud of being part of the character’s legacy while also dealing with the major concern of not wanting to do anything that would tarnish Mickey’s image.

“You always have that specter hanging over you or are we doing it justice. Are we doing the character justice,” Goldberg says. “It is not just in the way he is drawn but in the way he moves, the way he acts.

“We think of these characters as real. It sounds like a dumb thing for a two-dimensional drawing but we really go ‘Would Mickey really do this?’ We always have to think that way when we are animating these characters.”

Goldberg overcame his concerns to be part of the 89-minute documentary “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse,” scheduled to debut on the streaming service of Disney+ on Nov. 18. Director Jeff Malmberg and Oscar-winning producer Morgan Neville examine the cultural significance of the nearly 100-year-old cartoon mouse.

Goldberg is one of the experts interviewed for the documentary that looks at how Mickey Mouse is recognized as a symbol of joy and childhood innocence in virtually every corner of the globe. Mickey became an overnight sensation when he starred in the first synch-sound animated short, “Steamboat Willie” and through the decades, the character evolved into strikingly different versions of himself that reflect both his creator’s remarkable career and dramatic societal shifts in the nation he came to represent.

Goldberg calls Mickey Mouse’s universality as one of the reasons he has earned such global recognition.

“We can all relate to him. We all recognize a little bit of ourselves in him,” Goldberg says. “I think the other thing is that he is entertaining to watch. The way that he moves. The way that he acts. His behavior is always playful and resourceful and inventive.

“That is something that keeps the character alive.”

Goldberg says he believes the third reason Mickey Mouse remains so popular is that everyone has a memory connected to the character because he has been around for so many years. Those memories could be connected to a toy, film, TV show, theme park or the myriad of ways Mickey Mouse has permeated pop culture.

The fact that those who get to animate Mickey Mouse today still continue to think of him as being “alive and well” is what drives them to honor the past and push toward the future with him. One way Goldberg is doing that is through a one-minute animated short he helped create that is part of the documentary.

“Mickey in a Minute” is a whirlwind trip by Mickey Mouse that quickly takes him through many of his different incarnations through the decades. Among the Mickey versions in the short are those from “Steamboat Willie” and the “Brave Little Tailor.” Because of all of the different looks for Mickey Mouse over the years, the animators had no lack of options when deciding which versions of him to include in the short film.

“The toughest thing was to whittle down which iconic moments we would include in the film that everybody would recognize,” Goldberg says. “The challenges were artistic challenges and they were great.

“How do you move Mickey from the 1930s as opposed to how Mickey moved in 1928 in ‘Steamboat Willie’ as opposed to how he moved in ‘Fantasia?’ It is not just about the drawings but how the character acts and performs in each of those eras.”

Working on a one-minute film was different for Goldberg as he has worked on animated feature films that took years to finish. He says patience is a skill an animator definitely needs whether it is the traditional hand-drawn version or computer generated.

Being part of Mickey’s heritage puts animators like Goldberg in the rare situation of knowing there is a bit of immortality to the work they are doing. He explains that animators don’t look at their place in animation history when it comes to Mickey Mouse because Disney production has a huge shelf life but would prefer to be known for just being able to add to the legacy of Mickey Mouse that started with Walt Disney’s simple drawings and will continue through generations of animators who have yet to be born.