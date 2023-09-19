Eric Bauza has provided the voices for such iconic animated characters as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Marvin the Martian, and Woody Woodpecker over the years. It was his fearlessness to go where others have spoken before that made it easy for him to agree to speak for Buster Bunny in the new “Tiny Toons Looniversity” series.

“I say any time Warner Bros lets me take the keys to the Cadillac, I always promise to not get any scratches on it. And I will always return it with a full tank of gas,” Bauza says. “I am always honored with the Looney Toons legacy characters – as well as now with the Tiny Toon legacy characters – to be working on something I grew up watching.”

That’s a bold statement considering how much energy Bauza has had to expend helping bring Buster to life. Along with Ashleigh Hairston taking on the role of Babs, Tessa Netting as the voice actor behind Sweety and David Errigo Jr. speaking for Hampton J. Pig and Plucky Duck, Bauza’s work can be heard with episodes of the Cartoon Network series available on the streaming channel Max beginning Sept. 8.

The original “Tiny Toon Adventures” was broadcast from Sept. 14, 1990, to Dec. 6, 1992. It was John Kassir who provided the voice for Buster Bunny in the original series while Candi Milo was the original voice of Sweetie.

There are some familiar voices in the new series as several “Tiny Toon Adventures” alumni are involved. That includes Jeff Bergman, Bob Bergen, Candi Milo, and Cree Summer, who reprise their roles as Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Dean Granny, and Elmyra, respectively. Bergman also voices Sylvester and Foghorn Leghorn while Milo also voices Witch Hazel. Looney Tunes veteran actor Fred Tatasciore voices Taz and Yosemite Sam.

It is not just flashback voices, but the tone and style of the series has a nostalgic flare to it. Co-executive producer Nate Cash says, “I think for ‘Tiny Toons’ my goal was to harken back to the old classic cartoons that had a lot more bounce and a lot more squash-and-stretch.”

There is a lot of physical humor in the series but there will not be a lot of pop culture references. There only will be enough to be a reminder that while the series has the visual antics to entertain youngsters, it also will be entertaining to the adults who most likely grew up watching the original series.

It all comes down to the voice talents to entertain all ages. Bauza has taken on iconic characters and been the voice for original creations. His voice work also includes “Pupstruction,” “Gremlins: Secrets Life of Mogwai,” “Young Jedi Adventures” and “The Super Mario Bros Movie.”

He has found a lot of work in recent years because of all the past programs being brought back in re-imagined forms. He is just as happy with recreating a voice or originating a new one. All he wants to do is put a smile on people’s faces.

A major portion of Bauza’s credits is as a voice actor. That is very different from Netting’s work speaking for Sweetie Bird as a major part of her acting career has been on the stage including the Broadway production of “Billy Elliot.”

She points out that there is a massive difference between trying to project her voice to the back of a theater and working in a recording studio where the microphone is only inches away from her face. At the same time, there are similarities.

“It is a completely different style of acting but you really would be surprised how much crossover there is especially with theater because with theater you need to exaggerate your movements in order to be seen,” Netting says. “With cartoons you need to exaggerate your voice, your expressions. You can’t go too far.

“That’s the fun thing, especially doing Looney Toons, Tiny Toons. You can go as far as you can go, and then they will go ‘OK. Do it again’.”

Netting admits that once a recording session is over, she feels very worn out. At the same time, she is very happy with the work.

Whether she can be seen or only heard, Netting is just delighted to get to work. Her philosophy is to take whatever project is offered to her.

“I have a career all over the place. To me, that is the best because I get to experience a little bit of everything,” Netting says. “My experience in all these different fields can come together and sort of help out in ways I never would have imagined.

“This is so much fun because you don’t have to be worried about being judged by anything else but your voice. You can totally focus on getting into the character.”