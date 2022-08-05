Breckin Meyer (left) and Emily Kinney star in “The Enormity of Life.” (Photo courtesy of Bayview Entertainment)

August is traditionally a slow month for new entertainment options as the thinking is that most people are enjoying being outdoors or on vacation. They are not spending a lot of time in front of a TV set.

Here are a few options that are available.

“The Enormity of Life” Grade 3 stars: This story of a man who can’t feel happiness works because of a strong performance by Breckin Meyer and an incredibly intelligent ending. Had either failed, the project would have meant no viewer would have felt happiness watching it.

In the film that will be available on Blu-ray and through digital platforms starting Aug. 9, Meyer plays a man who has hit the emotional rock bottom. Only a faulty ceiling fan and a timely phone call with news of a big inheritance keep him from his suicidal quest.

Even the good news is not enough to fully pull him out of his emotional black hole. The last hope for him comes through a waitress (Emily Kinney) he befriends. The single mom could hold the solution to his emotional downward spiral.

It is a daunting challenge for an actor to take on a character who is emotionally dead. It is easy for the character to become so dull and lifeless that it hurts the overall production. Meyer gives his performance just enough of a hint of emotion to keep that from happening.

It would be criminal to discuss the end of the movie. The most that can be said is that while no conclusion would have satisfied every viewer, the option director/writer Eric Swinderman selected respects the intelligence of the audience.

New on DVD and Blu-ray as of Aug. 2

“Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water”: Includes all 39 episodes of the series where a teenaged inventor meets Nadia, a mysterious girl who possesses a highly sought-after crystal called Blue Water.

“The Good Neighbor”: Nightmarish evening unfolds for neighbors David (Luke Kleintank) and Robert (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) when they accidentally hit a woman on her bike and flee the scene.

“White Elephant”: Bruce Willis stars in this action tale of an ex-Marine and mob enforcer who chooses to rescue young police officer Vanessa Flynn instead of killing her. This breaks his mob code of conduct and his allegiance shifts.

Available through digital platforms

“The Skunk Ape Experiment”: A group of Florida men tackle insane experiments in hopes of finding proof of a Florida Bigfoot that is also known as Skunk Ape.

“Shalom Taiwan”: Rabbi travels the world in search of donations to save his synagogue

“Albatross”: Two couples question their very different lifestyles.

“Fire in the Mountains”: One woman competes with her neighbors for business while battling the strictures of patriarchy, a local infrastructure from hell and religious superstitions.

Apples”: During a worldwide pandemic that causes sudden amnesia, a middle-aged woman (Aris Servetalis) finds himself enrolled in a recovery program designed to help unclaimed patients build new identities.

“Anaïs in Love”: French comedy from filmmaker Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet (Joujou) that follows spirited thirty-something Anaïs (Anaïs Demoustier) in her manic search for stability.