The only season of the CW Network series “Naomi” now is available on DVD and Blu-ray. (Photo courtesy of CW Network)

A much underrated superhero TV series that was canceled after one season tops this week’s new entertainment options as it is released on Blu-ray and DVD.

“Naomi: The Complete Series” Grade B: One of the latest casualties of all the changes going on with the CW Network is the cancellation of this series based on the comic book that was created in 2019 by writer Brian Michael Bendis, writer David F. Walker and artist Jamal Campbell. As of now, the series has wrapped after only one season.

What has been lost is a strong series that focuses on a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager who faces the shocking reality that she has a secret – and very super – past. Naomi (Kaci Walfall) begins to realize how different she is when a supernatural event hits her hometown of Port Oswego. Her quest for the truth gets some help from her loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones).

The series has all of the typical superhero production elements but the heart of the show is that it is a coming-of-age story first. Naomi is trying to navigate through the turmoil that comes with being a teenager while dealing with adjusting to her new abilities. Walfall does a beautiful job dealing with both.

Executive producer Ava DuVernay wanted viewers to make connections through Naomi’s supportive parents – veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson) and linguistics teacher Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar). They were at the center of Naomi’s regular life.

“Naomi” has its fair share of superhero elements that unfold in the Multiverse that has cut across so many of the CW series based on publications from the DC Comics universe. Unlike previous CW Network series “Supergirl,” “Batwoman,” “The Flash” and “Arrow,” “Naomi”was adapted from a comic book series that didn’t have a long history of stories. In the end, that lack of familiarity worked against the series.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Aug. 23

“Murder at Yellowstone City”: Hopes for a better tomorrow are shattered in Yellowstone City when a local prospector who has just found gold ends up dead.

“Chicago Med: Season 7”: Chicago’s top medical team saves lives, while navigating their unique interpersonal relationships.

“Bad Roads”: A disturbing drama set against the backdrop of Donbass from first-time director Natalya Vorozhbit, based on her internationally-acclaimed play of the same name.

“The Tarzan Vault Collection”: The set includes “Tarzan of the Apes” (1918), “The Adventures of Tarzan” (1921) and “The New Adventures of Tarzan II” (1935).

“Donbass”: Black absurdist dramedy from outspoken director Sergei Loznitsa, who also captured the Un Certain Regard Directing Award at Cannes.

“The Burned Barns”: The body of a young woman is found savagely murdered near the isolated Burned Barns farm run by Rose (Oscar-winner Simone Signoret) and her family.

“Reflection”: Valentyn Vasyanovych’s powerful drama, a Venice Golden Lion nominee.

“Dirty Dancing”: The Patrick Swayze dance film is being re-released to mark the 35th anniversary of its original release.

“Ali & Ava”: Sparks fly as two people develop a deep connection despite the lingering legacy of past relationships.

“The Earth is Blue as an Orange”: A Sundance Award-winning documentary from Iryna Tsilyk.

“NCIS: Los Angeles: The Thirteenth Season”: The Naval Criminal Investigation Service’s Office of Special Projects takes on the toughest cases in Los Angeles.

“Chicago Fire: Season 10”: The firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 risk their lives to save and protect their city.

Available on digital platforms:

“DC League of Super-Pets”: Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson must convince a rag-tag shelter pack to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes. Will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on Oct. 4.

“Father of the Bride”: Billy (Andy Garcia) and Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) are surprised when their eldest daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) announces a new fiancé, Adan (Diego Boneta), and plans for a quick wedding.

“Gossamer Folds”: A transgender woman, Gossamer (Alexandra Grey), and a young boy, Tate (Jackson Robert Scott), form a close friendship against all odds.