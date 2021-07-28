Emily Mortimer tackles massive challenge with ‘Pursuit of Love’

Emily Mortimer (left) took on the task of writing and directing “The Pursuit of Love.” (Photo courtesy of Amazon Prime Video)

It would have been very easy for Emily Mortimer to have been content with being only the writer and director of the new Amazon Prime Video offering of "The Pursuit of Love." Those jobs presented enough massive challenges for the first-time director to keep her very busy.

“The Pursuit of Love” is a romantic comedy-drama that looks at a very complicated relationship between cousins and best friends – Linda and Fanny – as played by Lily James and Emily Beecham. Bringing this story to the big screen meant Mortimer had to adapt the Nancy Mitford novel of the same name originally released in 1945.

It helped that Mortimer had read the book when she was a teenager.

“I knew about the Mitfords a lot because my father, who was a writer, was very interested in them,” Mortimer says. “My father was going to write a radio play about Unity Mitford who was another sister of Nancy.

“They were part of my understanding of the world – the Mitford sisters – while growing up. Then I returned to it later in life when I was asked if I would do an adaptation.”

Being familiar with the source material was only the start. Mortimer had to take that work and fashion a script that looked at the desire for love and marriage by the two women who are looking for the ideal husband. Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a conservative life while Linda opts to follow her heart to increasingly wild and outrageous places.

Then there is the fact the tale unfolds in Europe between the two World Wars. That meant dealing with all of the headaches that come when trying to film a period piece in a modern world.

“I just went for it,” Mortimer says with a laugh. “I asked myself if the world really needed another period drama set in this big house in the English countryside.

“Then I read the book again and realized, yes, the world does need this book. It’s an incredible book and it is much more than that. It is a radical, brave book about all the thorny issues of what it is to be alive.”

Mortimer admits if she had taken a moment to think about the monumental task she was facing as the writer/director she probably would have convinced herself to turn down the project. She actually didn’t fully realize the scope of her duties when she agreed to the job because at the beginning, she was not set to be the director.

She had completed the scripts for the three episodes and thought her work was done. It was at that point that James suggested Mortimer would be the perfect person to direct the project.

That gave Mortimer two options. She could bravely tackle a new and massive opportunity offered to her or she could play it safe. She decided to take the chance.

“I realized retrospectively I had been very bossy in my approach to the screenwriting and made it very difficult for any other director to come in and try to do it,” Mortimer says. “So, I knew I knew what I wanted it to be like.

“I had written the script in a very visual way. I had been imagining how the scenes were going to look on the screen which probably comes from years of being in movies.”

Mortimer didn’t bring a lot of direct directing experience to the project but she has plenty of first-hand knowledge having worked on a long list of TV shows and films. The British actress and screenwriter has appeared in such productions as “The Newsroom,” “Scream 3,” “The Pink Panther,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Lars and the Real Girl.”

The directing and acting jobs tested Mortimer but that wasn’t enough for her. She took the challenge of working on “The Pursuit of Love” to another level by casting herself to play one of the most energetic characters in the production known as the Bolter.

Putting herself in her own production was one of the easiest decisions Mortimer had to make. And, it was a decision she immediately regretted.

“It is hard enough to get a job as an actor. If you are going to write a three-hour television series, you might as well give yourself a part,” Mortimer says. “I really liked the part. It was perfect for the person who was going to be writing and directing because she comes in with a whirlwind of energy, packs a punch. She’s only in one or two scenes each episode so it was manageable.”

Mortimer did panic at one point and tried to suggest to the producers that she should be fired from playing the character. But, that never happened and Mortimer survived as the triple threat in the production.

To see all of Mortimer’s work, “The Pursuit of Love” will be available on the streaming service of Amazon Prime Video starting July 30.