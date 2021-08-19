Emily Hampshire not scared by role in ‘Chapelwaite’

It is normal for an actor who is taking on a role in a film or TV series that’s based on a work by Stephen King to use his writing as a source for creating the character. It is well known that when a mound of information is enough, King will build a literary mountain.

Emily Hampshire wasn’t that fortunate when she was cast in the EPIX production “Chapelwaite.” Unlike projects based on his massive books, this offering was inspired by one of King’s short stories, Jerusalem’s Lot. It was first published in the King’s 1978 collection Night Shift.

The short story offered her little direct help but King still managed to be a big influence on how she played the role.

“What was crazy was that when this project came to be, I had just sold my own show that I am writing on and I was reading Stephen King’s book called On Writing (A Memoir of the Craft),” Hampshire says. “It’s a book about writing.

“I was reading that when I got the script to play Rebecca Morgan who is a writer.”

Her story unfolds during the 1850s in “Chapelwaite,” scheduled to debut at 10 p.m. Aug 22 on EPIX. Captain Charles Boone (Brody) has moved his family of three children from a life on the sea to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, MA. He decided his daughters needed a more stable life after the death of their mother.

Boone quickly must confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

Here’s where Hampshire’s character comes into the mix. Her Rebecca Morgan is an ambitious young woman who left Preacher’s Corners to attend Mount Holyoke College. On returning home, Morgan has been hired to write a story for the new and prestigious Atlantic Magazine.

Her writer’s block lifts when Boone arrives in town with his children. Despite her mother’s protests, Rebecca applies to be their governess in order to write about them. In doing so, she not only will craft the next great gothic novel but she also will unravel a mystery that has plagued her own family for years.

“It made me think that if Stephen King was a woman in the 1850s, he would be Rebecca Morgan,” Hampshire says.

Landing the role of the 19th Century governess gave Hampshire the chance to play a lifetime away from her last major role. She ended up in this period horror film after spending six seasons portraying Stevie Budd in the offbeat modern comedy “Schitt’s Creek.”

The two roles look very different on paper but Hampshire stresses they are not that radically different at their cores.

“Rebecca is a VERY modern woman,” the Canadian actress says. “What I love and find fascinating about it is that there are so many things she says and talks about that are still relevant today.

“We’ve changed. But there is still the difficulty in breaking the social norms that people have set for you my men.”

To better understand how that 19th Century woman could be so bold as to challenge the social norms, Hampshire did some research. The short story offered little insight but she came to understand one simple fact. The progressive nature of Rebecca could be traced to her attending the very progressive Mount Holyoke College.

“Chapelwaite” is the latest in a long acting career for Hampshire who caught the acting bug while in school. She started working at a young age with her first professional jobs coming in 1996 in Canadian films and TV shows. Her best known roles include “Boy Meets Girl,” “Snow Cake,” “This Space for Rent,” “The Life Before This” and “12 Monkeys.”

She’s also done voiceover work with “Ruby Gloom,” “Anne of the Green Gables: The Animated Series,” “Carl Squared” and “Braceface.”

Hampshire rarely has had the experience of being able to play roles at opposite ends of the acting spectrum as she has with “Schitt’s Creek” and “Chapelwaite.” She gives her agent credit for the diversity of the work she has been getting.

“When I was younger, I used to do these things called mini-series,” Hampshire says. “They were always set on a farm in the 1800s and I was always in a corset with 10 kids at 15.

“Then I got ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and after that my agent was like ‘I want you out of those plaids and those baggy jeans.’ I think putting me in a corset was the furthest she could take me from that.”

The big leap was from comedy to horror. She was OK being part of a Stephen King tale because very little scares her beyond spiders and loud noises. Hampshire pauses and adds that she is happy she didn’t have to deal with the worms that show up in the EPIX show.