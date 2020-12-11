Emily Blunt’s latest work is highlight of new releases

Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan star in the romantic comedy “Wild Mountain Thyme.” (Photo courtesy of Bleecker Street)

Romance is in the air when it comes to new offerings available through digital platforms and on DVD and Blu-ray.

“Wild Mountain Thyme” Grade 3 stars: There are multiple reasons to like this sweeping tale of love set against a majestic Irish backdrop. There are also multiple reasons not to like it. The luck of the Irish is with it just enough so that the good slightly outweighs the bad.

The film – written and directed by John Patrick Shanley (“Moonstruck”) – offers a loving look at what happens when headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) must deal with her romantically challenged neighbor, Anthony Reilly (Jamie Dornan). This all happens while the pair face family and farm issues.

Tops on the list of reasons to like the movie is Blunt. She continues to show she can provide life to a role even if it is thinly written. The spunk and spirit she shows gives the film a sweet energy.

Her work is amplified by the location that makes Ireland look like a modern Garden of Eden. Shanley uses the setting as if it were an additional player in this love story.

Blunt’s work and the beautiful vistas are enough to counter a painful performance by Christopher Walken who plays Anthony’s father. Walken can handle the cantankerous aspects of the role but his Irish accent is like the tide – it keeps coming and going.

This is another case of how having a writer direct or a director write doesn’t work. A second opinion was needed to point out the storytelling tempo being too slow and the overindulgence of melodrama.

At least Blunt and the beautiful cinematography is enough to partly save the day.

“Wild Mountain Thyme” is available through Video on Demand.

New on DVD as of Dec. 8

“Steven Universe: The Complete Collection”: Emmy-nominated series revolves around Steven, the “little brother” to a team of magical aliens, who defend the planet Earth.

“The Little Penguin Pororo’s Dinosaur Island Adventure”: It’s dinosaur versus alien in this family adventure.

“Buck Rogers in the 25th Century”: The ’80s sci-fi classic TV series and 1979 theatrical feature starring Gil Gerard are available in a Blu-ray set.

“Possesser”: An elite assassin uses brain-implant technology to possess civilians and execute priority targets.

“Garfield Cartoon World: Two Movie Collection”: Set includes a pair of animated adventures featuring the original grumpy cat.

“The 2020 World Series”: Includes highlights of the Los Angeles Dodgers road to a world championship.

“Smiley Face Killers”: Strange wave of mysterious drownings of male college students plagues the California coast.

“Bobbleheads: The Movie”: Misfit bobbleheads take on trashy humans and a slobbery dog.

“Habermann”: Dramatization of the brutal expulsion of three million Germans from Czechoslovakia.

Now available through digital platforms:

“Honest Thief”: Successful thief (Liam Neeson) faces a police hurdle in his efforts to end his crime-committing ways. Will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on Dec. 29.

“My Day”: Teenage runaway must pay her drug dealer boss back after losing a package or pay with her life.

“Koko-Di Koko-Da”: Trip to forget the past forces a couple to face painful memories.

“Live Fast Live Free”: Musician faces decision between continuing to rock or changing his ways to face reality.

“Parallel”: Group of friends find a mirror that leads to another world.