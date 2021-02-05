Emily Blunt continues to shine with ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’

Emily Blunt’s “Wild Mountain Thyme” is now on DVD. (Photo courtesy of Bleecker Street)

(KGET) — The top new DVD and Blu-ray release this week features one of the best performers working in films today.

“Wild Mountain Thyme” Grade 3 stars: There are multiple reasons to like this sweeping tale of love set against a majestic Irish backdrop. There are also multiple reasons not to like it. The luck of the Irish is with it just enough so that the good slightly outweighs the bad.

The film – written and directed by John Patrick Shanley (“Moonstruck”) – offers a loving look at what happens when headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) must deal with her romantically challenged neighbor, Anthony Reilly (Jamie Dornan). This all happens while the pair face family and farm issues.

Tops on the list of reasons to like the movie is Blunt. She continues to show she can provide life to a role even if it is thinly written. The spunk and spirit she shows gives the film a sweet energy.

Her work is amplified by the location that makes Ireland look like a modern Garden of Eden. Shanley uses the setting as if it were an additional player in this love story.

Blunt’s work and the beautiful vistas are enough to counter a painful performance by Christopher Walken who plays Anthony’s father. Walken can handle the cantankerous aspects of the role but his Irish accent is like the tide – it keeps coming and going.

This is another case of how having a writer direct or a director write doesn’t work. A second opinion was needed to point out the storytelling tempo being too slow and the overindulgence of melodrama.

At least Blunt and the beautiful cinematography is enough to partly save the day.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Feb. 2

“Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In: The Complete Series”: The jokes are a little dated in this ‘60s sketch comedy show but the humor remains. Includes 140 episodes.

“Breach”: Crew of a spacecraft must deal with an alien creature that can change its shape. Bruce Willis stars.

“God of the Piano”: Israeli drama about a concert pianist’s struggles with her deaf son.

“Tesla”: The life of genius inventor Nikola Tesla is examined in this biographical drama.

“A Man Called Adam”: Sammy Davis Jr. stars in this story of a successful jazz musician who is destroyed by his past. Originally released in 1966.

“Let Him Go”: Retired sheriff (Kevin Costner) goes on a mission to save his grandson.

“Love, Weddings & Other Disasters”: Young couple’s wedding is a backdrop for multiple stories. Maggie Grace stars.

“Do the Right Thing”: The landmark Spike Lee film is being re-released.

“Anna Lucasta”: The 1958 film directed by Arnold Laven is being re-released.

Available through digital platforms

“Bliss”: Greg (Owen Wilson) meets a mysterious woman (Salma Hayek) who is convinced that the broken world around them is a computer simulation. Can be seen through Prime Video.

“Dear Comrades!”: Workers in a small industrial town are killed after going on strike. Can be seen through Video on Demand.

“Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 19”: Comedian Bill Maher offers his unique perspective on contemporary issues.

“First Blush”: This romantic comedy follows a young married couple who re-examine their relationship when they both form an attraction to the same person.

“Little Fish”: Young married couple must deal with a pandemic that makes people lose their memories.

“Earwig and the Witch”: Young girl struggles to learn the secrets of her new guardians. Can be seen on HBO Max.