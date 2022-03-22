The range of acting roles Elle Fanning has been taking on recently for the streaming service of Hulu could not be any more different.

One day she is portraying Russian leader Catherine the Great in the dark comedy series “The Great” and then she goes to starring in the heavy drama of “The Girl from Plainville,” a limited-series based on the true story of a texting-suicide case. She had only a few days between working on the two projects to adjust to the very different acting jobs.

“That was something that I definitely thought about a lot. Our sets probably couldn’t be more different in tone. That is definitely for sure,” Fanning says. “I think probably naively relieved because on ‘The Great,” we have a lot of dialogue. It’s a lot of memorization.

“I was like, ‘Oh, this is great. I don’t have to say anything. I can just say it with my eyes. Fantastic.’ And I was kind of in for a rude awakening. That’s a lot, as well. So different challenges in different ways but it couldn’t be more different. I did feel that a lot.”

What there is in “The Girl from Plainville,” is the story of how in 2014, 17-year-old Michelle Carter (Fanning) encouraged through texts her 18-year-old boyfriend, Conrad Roy (Colton Ryan) to commit suicide. Carter was put on trial in what became known as the “texting suicide case.” The series is based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron.

The series doesn’t focus as much on the 2017 court case as it does on the families of Carter and Roy. It also shines a light on the role social media plays in the lives of people.

Fanning says, “I was thinking, too, about just kind of what this show says about bullying. Especially social media, texts, what not. I think you’ll see this in the show how much easier it is for people to say things behind a screen. And you can kind of create this world that isn’t real where you have no consequences for what you say.

“Not that it’s necessarily a cautionary tale, but it’s like people really need to know that those words don’t go away. And people are reading those words and reacting to them or taking them to heart or they’re being hurt from that, and tragedies can really come from it.”

Scrutiny on social media is something that comes with being an actor. The fact the 23-year-old Fanning has been acting since she was 3 has meant being part of the social media world for two decades.

Along with her latest roles in “The Girl from Plainville” and “The Great,” Fanning’s resume includes the films “Super 8,” ‘Maleficent,” “Trumbo and “We Bought a Zoo.” Her TV credits include “House,” “Dirty Sexy Money” and “Taken.”

Because she has been working constantly almost her entire life, Fanning only had a slight recollection of the real story of Michelle Carter before filming started. She was able to read the article that was the basis for the production plus look at YouTube and documentary footage.

But, there were a lot of missing pieces especially in terms of Carter’s home and personal life. Fanning filled in those parts by trying to decide what she would do if put in those same positions.

The research had to be done quickly because of the short time between projects for Fanning. Going so quickly from projects as different as “The Great” and “The Girl from Plainville” was not the only part of her current project that provided whiplash moments. “Plainville” covers a period from 2012-2019. Fanning and the rest of the cast had to be ready to bounce to the different time period being shot.

“In each block, in every single episode, we’re going back to the past and to the present. The hair and makeup team were extraordinary for everyone to make sure that the transformations were there,” Fanning says. “I think all of our characters, we have a very identifiable transformation, and you can tell. Just from the way we look or what’s going on, you know exactly what timeline we’re in.

“I’ve never had to do it to this extent before, and I did enjoy that process but, again, it was a bit of whiplash because you had to remember. You’re like, ‘Okay, what time am I in? Have I met Coco yet? Have I not?’ You just have to keep track of it.”

The cast had the hair and makeup to help them keep track of the changing time periods. All of that was very welcomed by Fanning especially because she didn’t have to wear a corset like she does in “The Great” in the contemporary story.

There will be eight episodes of “The Girl from Plainville.” It launches March 29 on Hulu with the first three episodes. A new episode will be available weekly after that.