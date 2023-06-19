BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Like a cinematic alchemist, director Peter Sohn (“Lightyear”) has mixed all of the right elements to create the latest Disney and Pixar offering, “Elemental.” The problem is that the final compound is not that explosive.

“Elemental” unfolds in Element City, a place where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. As long as fire and land don’t bump together or water and fire collide, all is good. One of the best parts of the film is watching how the elements are given human traits.

Ember (voiced by Leah Lewis) is a fiery young woman who is caught between being a good daughter and building a relationship with the easygoing water boy Wade (Mamoudou Athis). They have been told all their lives that fire and water just don’t mix and being together is dangerous for both of them.

Writers John Hoberg, Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh weave together two distinct storylines. There is the tale of Ember and her father, Bernie (Ronnie del Carmen). They have always planned on Ember taking over the family business when she was ready. The only problem is her hot-temper ways keep getting in the way.

Then there is the elemental-crossed Ember and Wade. They feel an attraction but that like an acid and an alkali, they know their mixture could be disastrous.

Had the writers focused on the young love, “Elemental” would have been a good mix of touching and funny material. They just weren’t content and slowly kept adding more and more elements to the story.

The big storyline has to do with immigration. Just like those who came to Ellis Island, when Bernie and his wife, Cinder (Shila Ommi) arrive at Element City, they are stripped of their native names and given more generic identification.

The film leans heavily into the ideas that there is animosity between the elements. Bernie and Cinder are turned away because of the flaming color of their skin. They eventually find a home and build a life. But, there are elements of racism scattered through the production.

There is also an economic element at play. The fact Element City is designed to be more accommodating for the water people shows that there are some ethnic groups – even those made up of fire, water, wind or earth – who have risen above the others and take advantage of that.

Additional plot themes never get strong enough to eclipse the young romance parts of the story. Even that part of the tale comes with a heavy lesson on racism as the two young people have always been told they could never be with the other kind.

All of this plays out against the staggering visuals that have become such a strong trademark of Pixar animation. The team was given a world of visual building blocks to depict what life would be like living as a walking flame, a free-crying water or even a blustery wind.

Over the years, elements like fire and water have been a challenge for animators creating computer-generated characters. Getting those elements to have a natural movement in a pixelated world took work but the result is this film where every flicker or drip looks like a creation of Mother Nature.

The film does have some original music but nothing memorable. Thomas Newman’s score is functional but is little more than the kind of music that gets ignored in elevators.

As has been the general case with Pixar films, there is one musical number added that does little to drive the plot but serves more as a potential Oscar nomination. The most recent example was “Nobody Tales About Bruno” from “Encanto.”

“Elemental’s” tune, “Steal the Show,” was written and performed by Lauv. The number isn’t bad but just not memorable.

All of this comes together to make “Elemental” a film that supplies some entertainment value but does not have the kind of fire that past products from the company have had. There is a short film before the feature featuring Carl from “Up.” Those few minutes are packed with far more emotions than in the 103 minutes of the movie.

Sohn could be suffering from having to live up to the standard set by a studio that created such emotionally and entertaining products as “Monsters, Inc.” and “Toy Story.” Because of the company’s history, what would be a major success for another studio ends up feeling less successful because of the Disney and Pixar names.

The pieces of “Elemental” go together just like the blending of hydrogen and oxygen to create water. Water serves a purpose but is not that exciting on its own. The same can be said of “Elemental.”

Elemental

Grade: B

Cast: Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi.

Director: Peter Sohn

Rated: PG for thematic elements, peril

Running time: 103 minutes.