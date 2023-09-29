(KGET) — This week’s new entertainment options range from an animated tale of fire and water to several seasons of TV shows.

“Elemental” Grade B: Like a cinematic alchemist, director Peter Sohn (“Lightyear”) has mixed all of the right elements to create the latest Disney and Pixar offering, “Elemental.” The problem is that the final compound is not that explosive.

“Elemental” unfolds in Element City, a place where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. As long as fire and land don’t bump together or water and fire collide, all is good. One of the best parts of the film is watching how the elements are given human traits.

The pieces of “Elemental” go together just like the blending of hydrogen and oxygen to create water. Water serves a purpose but is not that exciting on its own. The same can be said of “Elemental.”

“Insidious: The Red Door” Grade D: This is the fifth installment in the horror franchise that started in 2010 and ran out of scares three movies ago. This latest anemic attempt at a creepy film is tripped up by a fragmented story and lackluster efforts to pass off things that jump out of the dark to an amped up musical track as being scary.

Patrick Wilson – who gets additional blame as the director – is left to a handful of scenes where he admits he is walking around in a fog. He kept that theme going as his direction is hazy. The fact the film is rated PG-13 means there can be no major carnage. What few attempts at making the audience jump are delivered at such a slow rate it is as if the pony express had been hired to deliver a crucial scene.

This is supposed to be the last film in the franchise. At one point, Wilson’s character utters the line “this ends with me.” It would be a blessing if he were making a promise about the future of the franchise and not the forgettable plot.

“Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken” Grade C: The film has the distinction of being the first black light movie. Unlike the posters where vivid colors can only be seen with a black light, this film embraces those hues through the animation.

The use of the overly saturated colors is not the only thing the film shares with those visually primal posters. The story by Director Kirk DeMicco (“Space Chimps”), Brian C. Brown and Elliott DiGuiseppi has about as much depth. It tries to be a champion for family values, the fight against teenage bullying and self-discovery but it all gets lost in a film that struggles to find direction and everything falls flat.

Even the name of the movie shows a distinct lack of imagination. I guess “Animated Movie” was taken.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Sept. 26

“Loki: Season 1”: Set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” the TV series stars Tom Hiddleston as the title character with Owen Wilson as agent Mobius.

“Mayfair Witches: Season 1”: The supernatural TV series is based on books by Anne Rice.

“Mending the Line”: This is the story about finding something to make living worthwhile.

“Pennyworth: Season Three”: Series follows the early exploits of the man who would become Batman’s butler.

“Scooby Doo! And Krypto, Too!: Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo have to solve what may be their greatest mystery yet.

“Ride: Season One”: Family must come together to save their ranch after a devastating loss.

“Piccadilly”: Tired of playing supporting roles in Hollywood, Anna May Wong traveled to Europe in search of better parts.

“Gangnam Zombie”: The zombie population grows exponentially in Seoul’s wealthy Gangnam district and spreads throughout the region.

“Interview with the Vampire: Season One”: TV series based on the writings of Anne Rice.

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Season Three”: John Krasinski plays the government agent who must again save the world.

Available on digital platforms

“Sniper G.R.I.T.”: Response team must rescue a fellow agent kidnapped by terrorists. Will be released on DVD on Oct. 10.