Director Peter Jackson has created the ultimate look gift for music fans with “The Beatles: Get Back.” (Photo courtesy of Disney)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A documentary that offers an in-depth look at one of the biggest bands in musical history tops this week’s new entertainment options.

“The Beatles: Get Back” Grade 4 stars: Every fan of the Fab Four should make sure they have this production from Peter Jackson in their collection. It is not just a look at the creative process by the band but makes the viewer feel like they are part of the process.

The three-part documentary series now available on Blu-ray and DVD has been compiled from 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969 and more than 150 hours of unheard audio collected while The Beatles were working on their final two albums – Abbey Road and Let It Be. The detailed behind-the-scenes look includes an expanded version of the rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row.

It is solid gold.

“Batwoman: The Third and Final Season” Grade 3 stars: The moment Javicia Leslie took over the role of the female crime fighter from Ruby Rose, the series found great strength. It appeared that would be enough to give the TV series a long life but it has ended with this third season.

This is your last chance to see how once Leslie slipped on the cape and cowl, the series got a huge lift. Her energy and passion for the character made it fun to watch.

Leslie did get a lot of help from the extremely underappreciated Rachel Skarsten as the wildly evil Alice. The combination of Leslie’s energy and Skarsten’s captivating wicked ways made “Batwoman” a show that should have lasted many more years.

“Neon Lights” 3 stars: The psychological thriller starring Kim Coates looks at a deadly weekend when a family get together at a spooky house where guests begin disappearing.

What makes the production work is that it is impossible to decide what is real and what is in the mind of a madman. It is a place where reality and fantasy seem to co-exist.

The film is now available through On Demand and on other digital platforms.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of July 12

“Cordelia”: A young woman is overcome with paranoia and begins to sink back into past traumas.

“Killing Eve: Season 4”: This is the final season of the standout series starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

“Star Trek – Lower Decks: Season 2”: The animated series offers a look at those who keep the starship running.

“Poppy Field”: A romantic weekend with a long-distance boyfriend by a police officer is cut short when there is a crisis that makes him take a stand.

“The Frisco Kid”: The 1979 film starring Gene Wilder is being re-released.

Available through digital platforms

“The Bob’s Burger Movie”: After a ruptured water main creates a sinkhole in front of Bob’s Burgers, Bob and Linda Belcher struggle to keep the business afloat. Will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on July 19.

“The Fall of Usher”: A young man caring for his terminally ill father gets pulled into a maelstrom of murder and madness.