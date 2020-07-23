DVD column for July 24

The Blue Falcon teams up with the Scooby Squad in “Scoob!” (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.)

(KGET) — Film for families and a movie about families falling apart top this week’s new DVD and Blu-ray releases.

“Scoob!” Grade 3 stars: There have been so many versions of the Scooby story through animation and live-action that the prospect of yet another doesn’t evoke immediate excitement. That’s why it is unfair to judge a project until it has been seen.

“Scoob!” is both a nostalgic fun ride for adults and an energetic tale full of excitement and laughs for youngsters. This computer-generated feature hits high notes for all audiences.

It tells the never-before-told story of Scooby’s origins and how one of history’s most famous friendships began. That friendship grows as the homeless puppy and lonesome young boy named Shaggy join forces with aspiring young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to become the celebrated Mystery Inc.

The team faces a plot that will unleash the legendary ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. Their efforts to save the world brings them in contact with some other Hanna-Barbera characters including Dick Dastardly and Captain Caveman.

The voice work is on target with a cast led by Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, Simon Cowell, and Frank Welker.

There’s no mystery why “Scoob!” works so well. It is a furry flashback of fun.

“Marriage Story” Grade 4 stars: The film was not only nominated for Best Picture but also in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category with Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver as Best Actor and Laura Dern as Best Supporting Actor. Dern took home the honor.

Not since ‘Kramer vs. Kramer” has a feature film shown the pure emotions that collide during a divorce. The writing, direction and acting are all amazing.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of July 21

“You Should Have Left”: Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried star as a couple seeking a restful vacation in a remote home in the Welsh countryside but a sinister force in the house refuses to let them leave.

“Castle Rock: The Complete Second Season”: Stephen King’s multiverse is a place combining the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of the best-selling author’s best-loved works.

“Samurai Marathon”: Young ninja is challenged to complete a punishing marathon.

“Girl Crazy”: Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland star in the 1943 musical.

“Secret Weapon”: An elite force must recover a secret weapon left behind after a battle.

“Target: Philadelphia”: The film explores the rise of police militarization within the parallel contexts of Black nationalism and the disenfranchisement that incubates movements like Black Lives Matter.

“Wild Goose Lake”: Small-time mob boss Zhou Zenong (Hu Ge) tries to stay alive after he mistakenly kills a cop and a dead-or-alive reward is put on his head.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Tenth Season”: Fans can follow writer/producer/comedian Larry David’s tradition of verbalizing what everyone is silently thinking

“You Don’t Nomi”: Film critics and devotees explore the complicated afterlife of 1995s biggest film flop, Paul Verhoeven’s “Showgirls.”

“The Whistlers”: A trip to the Canary Islands to learn a secret whistling language might just be what is needed to pull off a heist.

Available through digital platforms

“A Deadly Legend”: Real estate developer buys an old summer camp to build new homes but the property has a dark history. Available through On Demand.

“Yes, God, Yes”: Sixteen-year-old Alice (Natalia Dyer) has always been a good Catholic girl but after feeling new emotions she seeks redemption. Look for it through digital outlets.