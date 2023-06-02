BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week’s new DVD and Blu-ray releases deal with dragons and dinosaurs.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” Grade B: Directors Jonathan M. Goldstein and John Francis Daley – who co-directed “Game Night” – have used a balance of big action sequences with a continuous barrage of one-liners and sight gags to come up with a fun film.

The essence of the game is still there. At least there are still dungeons and dragons. This tale of a group of ragtag adventurers who must break into an impenetrable castle to get a special relic is presented with plenty of humor. Most of that comes from the steady string of failures by the group.

The catalyst for the adventures and misadventures is Edgin (Chris Pine), a man who once upheld justice but after one illegal act that ended up resulting in the death of his wife, he changed. The problem is magnified when he is caught trying to recover a mystical relic that could give him his life back. This lands him in prison.

While away, Edgin’s daughter falls under the care of a shifty conman, Forge (Hugh Grant), who ends up not being the friend Edgin had imagined.

Edgin rounds up help to get back his daughter and the relic. The group includes: the super strong Holga (Michelle Rodriguez); Simon (Justice Smith), a wizard with self-esteem issues; and Doric (Sophia Lillis), a woodland demon who can shift her shape.

This merry band of rogues must face a series of challenges before they can accomplish their final mission. They do each with a joke in their hearts and a quip on their lips.

Goldstein and Daley – who wrote the script with Michael Gilio – have put together a fun and fanciful story of a group of misfits who deal with adversity through humor. If that sounds slightly familiar it is that “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” could have easily been called “Guardians of the Fantasy Galaxy.”

“65” Grade C: Watching “65” is like setting down to a five-course meal only to discover each course is a helping of mashed potatoes. There’s nothing wrong with mashed potatoes except that after a few courses, it all seems the same no matter how well the meal has been cooked.

That’s the cinematic soup directors/writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods find themselves in with this space travel film set 65 million years in the past. The limited cast of two major players and a script that allows for little flexibility leaves the production as just being bland.

Mills (Adam Driver) has agreed to a two-year deep space mission. He only agreed to be that long away from his daughter because they needed his triple income to pay for some life-saving medical assistance for the young girl.

Somewhere past the midpoint of the mission, a rogue asteroid belt gets in his way and knocks his spaceship off course to an uncharted planet. In a galaxy far, far away Mills has discovered the prehistoric Earth.

The overall look of the film is solid and the special effects strong enough that instead of trying to hide all the creatures in the dark, they are clearly shown. What dinosaur that are there is fun enough to help pass the time between watching the two stars walk, run and fall.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of May 30

“The Siege”: An international assassin sent to a reassignment center must team up with an elite hitwoman to defend the facility and survive the night.

“A Good Person”: Grief-stricken Daniel navigates raising his teenage granddaughter and Allison seeks redemption as they discover that friendship, forgiveness and hope can flourish in unlikely places.

“Two Sinners and a Mule”: Two women (Chantelle Albers, Hannah James) team up with a bounty hunter (Cam Gigandet) to take down a vicious bandit.

Available on digital platforms

“The Pope’s Exorcist”: The Pope’s exorcist investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 13.