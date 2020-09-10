Drew Barrymore joins competitive talk show world

(KGET) — Drew Barrymore has spent almost every year of her life working as an actor. Along with the work through all the years came the added duty of being interviewed to talk about her latest project.

Now Barrymore is turning the tables. She will be the one asking the questions with her new one-hour syndicate daytime program, “The Drew Barrymore Show.” It will debut at 2 p.m. Sept. 14 on KGET.

Along with celebrity guest interviews, the show will include upbeat news, human-interest stories, lifestyle segments and collective experiences for viewers designed to enhance lives. Her guests for the opening show will be her “Charlie’s Angels” co-stars – Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu.

Calling on past movie co-stars would be enough to get Barrymore through months of booking guests. She started acting when she was 3 years old. Since then, the California native has rolled up a long list of movie credits including “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Boys on the Side,” “Scream,” “Never Been Kissed” and “Whip It.”

Barrymore knows she can handle the talk show duties because of what she learned through all of those years of fielding questions. The main things she took away from those interviews was to always be spontaneous and to be herself. She learned it never worked to try to be anyone else or try to hit a comedic story.

“I think that’s something I always went into this show knowing. If anybody wants to come here and do that, I would love it. And I would love to try and give people a refreshing approach if they want,” Barrymore says. “If we want to come here and sit and talk, I would love to go in the back door of conversations and talk more about your life experience or your upbringing rather than the thing you’re working on now and promoting. I know that’s an essential sort of aspect and we’ll certainly professionally hit that button.”

Barrymore points to Barbara Walters and Howard Stern as those who have been positive examples to her of the way to handle interviews. She wants to reflect the journalistic integrity and ability to make people feel comfortable that they used.

This all has to be accomplished during a pandemic. Some of the interviews for the New York-based program will be done remotely including a set in Los Angeles that can make it look like Barrymore and her guest are sitting face to face. All precautions will be taken when the guests are on the set.

At least at the beginning, Barrymore will not have a studio audience surrounding her. She sees this as just one of the many obstacles of getting the show on the air that she and her team have been able to overcome.

Barrymore enters the daytime talk show world with veterans like Ellen DeGeneres and strong newcomers such as Kelly Clarkson and Tamron Hall already having a foothold. Barrymore’s niche will be her curiosity about so many elements.

“I have a lot of different interests. It’s why I really loved directing because I could go to work and think about the music I loved or casting, production design, editing, writing, art, literature, travel, wonderment, imagination, comedy, chemistry, romance. I could put it all into this one job,” Barrymore says. “And this is exactly what a talk show has the opportunity to do. The one thing that’s different about movies is you’re telling a story and I will never know what it’s like to be in a concert connecting with an audience.

“But here is what I get to do in my real life that isn’t about the making of these films and the telling of these stories. It’s about connecting with people. And that’s been such a big part of my life. In more ways than not, the talking to people every day – day in and day out – since I was 7 years old is probably a better training ground to do a talk show than anything I’ve ever done in my work life.”

Guests for the remainder of the first week for “The Drew Barrymore Show” will include Reese Witherspoon, Billy Eichner, Jane Fonda, Gabrielle Union, Christian Siriano, Charlize Theron, Tyra Banks and Billy Porter.