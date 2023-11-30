Give credit to writer/director Kristoffer Borgli (“Sick of Myself”) for his brilliant script for “Dream Scenario.” His skill at taking the lovable hero of this offbeat tale from fun celebrity to a global villain is done so cleverly that while there are no grandiose answers, the trek and transformation is spellbinding.

It helps that he cast Nicholas Cage who can play both befuddled and menacing with the same general ease. The Oscar-winning actor gets to do both in this film and makes the portrayal one of his best performances.

Cage plays Paul Matthews, a mild-mannered biology professor whose lectures are an instant cure for insomnia. His home life with his wife, Janet (Julianne Nicholson), is equally mundane. This changes when Paul bumps into an ex-girlfriend who tells him she has been seeing her in his dreams.

He is flattered and that ego bump gets magnified when Paul finds out he has been appearing in the dreams of total strangers. In each case, he is a passive visitor who often just wanders past horrible dream scenarios without offering a helping hand.

There is some tension in the home as Janet can’t understand why so many people are dreaming about her husband and she is not. The concern is that the fact he is missing from her sleeping world is a sign of trouble when they are awake.

Paul is less worried about why he has been appearing in dreams and more about why he does nothing while there. He even fails to help his daughter when she has a dream with her dad as a passive viewer.

That concern gets trumped as the fame and admiration fades when Paul’s dream appearances become violent. His bringing of death, destruction and mayhem to the sleep worlds translates to real fears when each dreamer awakens. Paul is suddenly the most feared person on the planet without having done anything in the awake world to warrant such a reaction.

Borgli makes the transformation of Paul from likable dream invader to a 21st Century version of Freddy Krueger seamlessly. There is no major incident that turns him into a ruthless vigilante of a great loss that twists his mind. Paul remains the same ordinary man while also being a terror without any forced 180-degree turns. Both exist in entertainment harmony.

His story reflects a world where heroes and villains are created in the blink of the Internet. People can be vilified simply because of images – some real, some fake – that get transmitted into the ethos. There is no justification or justice connected to these changes as the subject is left to deny or live with the aftermath.

The key to making “Dream Scenario” is Cage. He easily establishes Paul as a dullard whose greatest ambition is to be recognized for his ant research. His progression from instant celebrity to dream demon plays out as smoothly as Borgli’s script.

Cage plays the character so well it is easy to feel a little envy for the fame he has found without trying. Anyone with even the smallest inflated ego would appreciate being the focus of fake celebrity.

Then just as quickly, it is equally easy to fear the transformation in both the awake and sleeping worlds. His darkness in the dreams is reflected in the emotional meltdown Paul undergoes as he loses his job, wife, home and celebrity status.

The way Borgli has written and directed the script combined with Cage’s strong performance makes this production a real dream scenario. It manages to blend comedy and drama with ease. Both the awake and sleeping words are equally interesting.

What ends up as the biggest plus is that Borgli doesn’t insult the viewer with some wild justification for what happened to Paul. This is a case where why something happened is far less important than what transpires. That is why “Dream Scenario” is one of the best films of the year.

“Dream Scenario” is now showing in local theaters.

Movie review

Dream Scenario

Grade: A

Cast: Nicolas Cage. Julianne Nicholson, Lily Bird, Star Slade, David Klein

Director: Kristoffer Borgli

Rated: R for violence, some sexual content, language

Running time: 102 minutes.